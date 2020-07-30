Cowboys Issue Big Announcement on 2020 Season Tickets

The Dallas Cowboys announced in a statement Thursday that season tickets will not be offered for the 2020 NFL campaign due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

Instead, the team will allow its season-ticket holders to purchase on a first-come basis “a limited number of tickets for a limited number of games” this year.

“Following the policies set by the National Football League, along with government and CDC guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, capacity at AT&T Stadium will be limited and therefore, Dallas Cowboys season tickets will not be available for the 2020 season and will resume in the 2021 NFL season,” the statement read in part.

The club also presented an opt-out policy for season-ticket holders, whose accounts essentially will toll to 2021.

Season ticket holders may also decline the opportunity to purchase single game tickets for the 2020 season. If season ticket holders select this option, then they may not have access to tickets for the 2020 season – they will be able to purchase them through the open platform, but we expect inventory to be extremely limited and they may not be able to get tickets. Season ticket holders will still retain tenure, seat location and associated benefits for the 2021 season and beyond.

Season-ticket holders who already paid their invoice will have the option of applying credit toward future tickets or obtain a refund via their original payment method.

Fans who have purchased 2020 single-game tickets from “an official NFL licensed channel” will be contacted about the cancellation of tickets and the process to receive a credit or refund.

The team did not specify how many fans will be permitted into AT&T Stadium this fall. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated in May that outdoor venues across the state will operate at 25% capacity in an effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Forbes, the Cowboys are estimated to lose a league-high $621 million in revenue if fans are prohibited from flocking to Arlington. To put this colossal figure into perspective, the stadium revenue is projected to account for nearly two-thirds of the organization’s total revenue — $950 million, tops in the industry.

