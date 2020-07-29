Cowboys Re-Sign Starting Defender to One-Year Contract

Back in May, it was reported that Antwaun Woods would “soon” re-up with the Dallas Cowboys. On Tuesday, the veteran defensive lineman finally put pen to paper.

Woods officially signed his $750,000 exclusive-rights free agent tender, the team announced, ensuring his return for the 2020 season.

A former undrafted free agent, Woods started 10 games in 2019, finishing with 23 tackles. His year was marred by a knee injury and December arrest for possession of marijuana over two ounces, tampering with evidence, and possession of paraphernalia.

Woods joined Dallas in 2015 and started 15 games as the primary nose tackle, collecting 34 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He began his professional career with the Tennessee Titans, who signed the 6-foot-1, 310-pound defender as a UDFA out of USC.

Entering his age-27 campaign, Woods likely will split primary NT duties with veteran Dontari Poe, whom the Cowboys inked to a two-year, $10.5 million deal in March. Poe, though, will open training camp — which began Tuesday — on the active/physically unable to perform list, ESPN reported, after undergoing quadriceps surgery last year.

Dallas remade its front-seven over the offseason, bringing aboard Poe, DL Gerald McCoy and edge rusher Aldon Smith. They also used a third-round pick on DT Neville Gallimore and a fifth-rounder on DE Bradlee Anae.

These, the countermoves after losing 2019 sack leader Robert Quinn (Chicago Bears), starting DT Maliek Collins (Las Vegas Raiders), and reserve lineman Christian Covington (Denver Broncos) in free agency.

Cowboys Waive Two Players

The team executed two additional roster transactions Tuesday, waiving running back Jordan Chunn and defensive tackle Garrett Marino with non-football injury designations.

A 2018 undrafted free agent, Chunn was among a trio of RBs who helped replace Ezekiel Elliott last summer amid the two-time rushing champion’s fight for a new contract. He appeared in all four 2019 preseason games, carrying 16 times for 49 yards and adding nine receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Marino joined the Cowboys in April as a UDFA. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound lineman was a standout at UAB, where he registered 11 sacks across 27 games, adding 57 solo tackles, nine pass breakups, and three fumble recoveries. He was named First Team All-Conference USA in 2019.

The Cowboys have until Aug. 16 to pare the roster to 80 players, and until Sept. 5 to cut down to 55.

Dallas Places WR on New COVID-19 List

Six players from five NFL teams have been moved to the newly-enacted reserve/COVID-19 list, including a member of the Cowboys. The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken noted Sunday that Cowboys wide receiver Jon’Vea Johnson is the team’s first player to draw this designation.

Browns running back Dontrell Hilliard and safety Jovante Moffatt, Ravens defensive back Nigel Warrior, Bengals defensive end Kendall Futrell, and Chiefs WR Aleva Hifo also were placed on the list, according to Pro Football Talk.

The list was created to accommodate those who test positive for the coronavirus or those in quarantine after coming in close proximity with an infected person. Teams are prohibited from specifying which category a player falls under, though they’re required to act immediately in such situations.

