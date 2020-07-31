Cowboys VP Stephen Jones Speaks Out Strongly on Dak Prescott’s Future

Stephen Jones does not sound like a guy who is at odds with his quarterback.

Amid whispers that Dak Prescott isn’t long for the Dallas Cowboys, the team’s executive vice president reasserted his faith in the franchise-tagged signal-caller, unsigned beyond 2020.

Among other nuggets, Jones confirmed the sides held active eleventh-hour negotiations on July 15, the deadline for tagged players to ink multi-year deals, and used “100 percent” and “110 percent” measuring sticks to stake Prescott’s future in Dallas.

“We had a great visit with him at the deadline. We pushed to try to have a few more changes here and there to see if we could get it done,” Jones said in an interview with DallasCowboys.com. “But he’s got such a great outlook on the Dallas Cowboys, our football team, and he’s ready to go out and win a Super Bowl, which would only create more value for him, more value for the Cowboys.