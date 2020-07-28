Cowboys Waive Two Players from Offseason Roster

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t waiting to trim their squad to the 80-man limit.

The team made two roster moves Tuesday, waiving running back Jordan Chunn and defensive tackle Garrett Marino with non-football injury designations.

A 2018 undrafted free agent, Chunn was among a trio of RBs who helped replace Ezekiel Elliott last summer amid the two-time rushing champion’s fight for a new contract. He appeared in all four 2019 preseason games, carrying 16 times for 49 yards and adding nine receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Chunn was released at final cuts and re-signed to the taxi squad. But with Zeke’s standoff spilling over into September, the team bumped him to the 53-man squad for their Week 1 opener against the New York Giants. Chunn played 16 snaps for Dallas — all on special teams — in their 35-17 conquest of the Giants.

Chunn, 25, was among several players who inked a reserve/futures deal with Dallas after the season.

Marino joined the Cowboys in April as a UDFA. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound lineman was a standout at UAB, where he registered 11 sacks across 27 games, adding 57 solo tackles, nine pass breakups, and three fumble recoveries. He was named First Team All-Conference USA in 2019.

The Cowboys have until Aug. 16 to pare the roster to 80 players, and until Sept. 5 to cut down to 55.

Woods Finally Signs

It was reported in May that incumbent Cowboys nose tackle Antwaun Woods would “soon” ink his exclusive-rights free agent tender, worth $750,000 for the 2020 campaign. He touched pen to paper Tuesday, according to the team’s official website.

Woods started 10 games last season, finishing with 23 tackles. His year was marred by a December arrest for possession of marijuana over two ounces, tampering with evidence, and possession of paraphernalia.

Woods, who also battled a knee injury in 2019, is subject to NFL discipline for the arrest. But because he’s a first-time offender and the league scaled back punishment for marijuana-related offenses in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, he’s unlikely to be suspended.

The 27-year-old likely will split primary NT duties with veteran Dontari Poe, whom the Cowboys added in March. Poe, though, will open training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list, ESPN reported Tuesday, after undergoing quadriceps surgery last year.

Cowboys CB Opts Out of 2020 Season Due to COVID-19

Cowboys cornerback Maurice Canady announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he’s voluntarily opting out of the 2020 NFL season over concerns about the coronavirus.

“Family first money second #staysafe,” he tweeted.

Canady, 26, signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal with Dallas in March. He appeared in eight games and made two starts for the Jets in 2019, claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 6. He finished his truncated New York tenure with 25 tackles and two pass breakups.

He’s eligible for a $150,000 stipend after finalizing his opt-out, per the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, recently revised to combat the pandemic.

Canady was the second Cowboys player in as many days to be impacted by the virus. On Sunday, wide receiver Jon’Vea Johnson was placed on the new reserve/COVID-19 list, created to accommodate those who test positive or those in quarantine after coming in close proximity with an infected person.

