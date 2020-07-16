Cowboys’ Division Rival Among Favorites to Sign Dak Prescott in 2021

Vegas envisions a scenario in which the Dallas Cowboys face Dak Prescott twice a year, every year.

Sports betting hub Odds Shark released its latest projections on the star quarterback’s future after he failed to reach a long-term deal with Dallas. History suggests Prescott will be looking for a new home next offseason, when he’s scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, and his list of potential suitors is already established.

According to oddsmakers, the Los Angeles Chargers (+700) are the current frontrunner to roster Prescott in 2021. Trailing the Bolts are the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, and Minnesota Vikings — each listed at +800.

The Cowboys (+900) are tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the third-best odds of retaining the two-time Pro Bowl passer, who will play the 2020 campaign on his $31.4 million franchise tag. It’s possible, if not probable, the team tags him again, keeping him contractually bound until 2022.

Interestingly, the NFC East-rival Washington franchise (+1200) is tied with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers for the fifth-best odds to land Dak, despite using last year’s No. 15 overall pick on QB Dwayne Haskins.

Rounding out the field are the Carolina Panthers (+1400), New England Patriots (+1400), and Tennessee Titans (+1400), Detroit Lions (+1600), and Miami Dolphins (+1600).

The Buffalo Bills (+1800), with still-developing Josh Allen at the helm, and Houston Texans (+2000), who likely will break the bank on incumbent starter Deshaun Watson, are considered longshots to sign Prescott.

Chargers an Unlikely Landing Spot?

Beyond the fact that they already have a veteran (Tyrod Taylor) under center, as uninspiring as he may be, the club spent its first-round selection this year on Justin Herbert, who plans to “redshirt” in 2020 before taking the reigns next year.

Signing Dak would be an admission by Los Angeles’ front office that it does not believe in Herbert, and that’s an unconscionable line of thinking considering they targetted the raw talent in the ex-Oregon stud. There’s a chance Herbert doesn’t handle a single snap as a rookie, so how can they possibly justify blowing $40-plus million annually on Dak? Answer: They can’t.

Although the Chargers are projected to wield $96.8 million in 2021 salary-cap space, second-most in the league and more than enough to assuage Dak’s wants, teams will be apprehensive to spend big after the coronavirus expectedly craters the sport’s revenue streams.

Prescott Reacts to Not Signing New Deal with Dallas

To the surprise of some, Prescott opted for the high road after the signing deadline expired Wednesday. The franchise-tagged quarterback, who has 31.4 million reasons to smile, told USA Today’s Jori Epstein that he “couldn’t be happier” despite botched, months-long negotiations that muddy his standing with the organization.

“I’m a Cowboy and couldn’t be happier,” Prescott said Wednesday night. “I look forward to working along[side] Coach McCarthy, the staff, and my teammates to be the best team we can be in pursuit to our goal of a Super Bowl.”

Prescott made similar remarks to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, stating he’s “grateful and blessed to be a Cowboy and working and moving forward to do whatever he can to help the team win a Super Bowl.”

