Former Cowboys WR Dez Bryant Issues Statement on ‘Redemption’

Whether it’s with the Dallas Cowboys (it won’t be) or another NFL employer, Dez Bryant is committed to suiting up in 2020.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the former Cowboys wide receiver, who remains a free agent, stated he’s out for “redemption” this season. If there is one.

“I hope it’s a season I need my redemption,” Bryant tweeted, referencing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and its stranglehold on the sport.



This is, and has been, the refrain from the 31-year-old as he continues to train for a potential comeback. His hopes of re-joining Dallas likely died after the team drafted rookie CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick, adding to a stacked WR corps that already boasted Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

Lamb not only took his roster spot, presumably, but also his jersey number — 88, worn by some of the greatest players in franchise history. Rather than exhibit sour grapes, though, Bryant provided powerfully encouraging thoughts, rubber-stamping Lamb’s (team-assisted) decision.

“I can’t feel no way but be supportive of lamb and the rest of these young stars that’s entering the league.. I believe it’s my job to help them succeed as much on and off the field,” Bryant tweeted in April.

Healthy Bryant Staying Game Ready

As for Dez’s future outside of the Lone Star State, he’s hoping his phone will eventually ring following a multitude of workouts he’s shared on social media. The pass-catching and route-running sessions, under the watchful eye of respected receivers coach David Robinson, often featured Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

One of Bryant’s more recent workouts, in late May, included Prescott and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Bryant, Prescott and Elliott last shared an NFL field together in 2017, the former’s final year in silver and blue, when he made 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns across all 16 starts.

Bryant was released by the Cowboys in April 2018, and save for a brief stint that year with the New Orleans Saints — he tore his Achilles’ during his first practice — he’s been out of football since.

Dez Hinted at Return with Cowboys’ NFC Foe

In late June, there was speculation that Bryant could land with the San Francisco 49ers after the club lost staring wideout Deebo Samuel to a multi-month foot injury.

Niners WR Kendrick Bourne, using a series of emojis, indirectly called for general manager John Lynch to bring aboard the ex-Pro Bowler. Bryant responded in kind.

The interest apparently is limited to those in the locker room as opposed to those in the front office. There’s no indication that Bryant will conduct a workout for the 49ers, let alone sign a contract. The coronavirus, which shuttered NFL facilities, has made it extraordinarily difficult for previously-injured free agents (see: Newton, Cam) to resurface.

Bryant’s best course of action is to remain in a holding pattern until training camps across the league kick off July 28. Perhaps then, with players allowed back in buildings and a semblance of normalcy taking hold, a needy suitor will come calling.

