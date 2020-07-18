Former Cowboys DB Warns Team Will ‘Regret’ Not Paying Dak Prescott

Former Cowboys DB Warns Team Will ‘Regret’ Not Paying Dak Prescott

  • Shares
  • Updated
Kavon Frazier

Getty Kavon Frazier

Dez Bryant and Kavon Frazier. Same spectrum, different ends of the great Dak debate. After Bryant rushed to the defense of the Cowboys, Frazier threw his full support behind Dak Prescott, whom Dallas failed to sign to a long-term contract.

“Dak a top QB in this league. Can’t teach his mentality and leadership qualities. They gone regret that,” Frazier tweeted Wednesday, after the franchise tag deadline expired.

Frazier, the Cowboys’ 2016 sixth-round pick, came up alongside Prescott, drafted two rounds prior. He watched as the Mississippi State product evolved into the Rookie of the Year and eventually a two-time Pro Bowler, with 15,778 passing yards and 118 total touchdowns across four seasons.

Once a teammate, always a teammate. Even though Frazier no longer dons the star, having defected to the Dolphins in free agency, the veteran safety is willing to die on this hill for Prescott, who will play the 2020 campaign on his fully-guaranteed $31.4 million franchise tag.

Frazier’s a proverbial casualty among several others.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Dez Champions for Dallas

Frazier and his like-minded followers are the not-so-silent majority. Outnumbered are the Cowboys following their botched long-term talks with the 26-year-old field general.

There really is no middle ground. Prescott is being hailed as the clear-cut winner in his face-off with the Joneses while Dallas has been severely panned (even by Prescott’s own family) over its inability to quite literally seal the deal.

Bryant, of all people, came to the rescue by drawing a line in the sand, paralleling the club’s current QB to its former QB, Tony Romo, who was twice rewarded by the organization in the form of lucrative extensions.

Both of Romo’s pacts were six-year contracts; in 2007, he landed $67.5 million with $24 million guaranteed — a significant investment then — and in 2013 was given $108 million, including $55 million guaranteed and a $25 million signing bonus. The latter windfall vaulted Romo, earning $18 million in annual salary, among the league’s highest-paid signal-callers.

But that’s primarily because he was willing to commit for an extended period. Prescott wasn’t. He desired a four-year arrangement and repeatedly made his stance clear by rejecting the Cowboys’ five-year offers, which maxed out at $35 million annually with $110 million guaranteed, according to media reports.

Frazier Gets Blowback on Take

Bryant might be in the minority with his Prescott stance, but he isn’t alone. A number of Frazier’s replies were reminders that Dallas did, in fact, try to lock down its captain. And they weren’t exactly pinching pennies, either.

READ NEXT: Dak Prescott Reacts to Not Signing Long-Term Deal with Cowboys

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL

Read More
, , ,