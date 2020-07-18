Former Cowboys DB Warns Team Will ‘Regret’ Not Paying Dak Prescott

“Dak a top QB in this league. Can’t teach his mentality and leadership qualities. They gone regret that,” Frazier tweeted Wednesday, after the franchise tag deadline expired.



Frazier, the Cowboys’ 2016 sixth-round pick, came up alongside Prescott, drafted two rounds prior. He watched as the Mississippi State product evolved into the Rookie of the Year and eventually a two-time Pro Bowler, with 15,778 passing yards and 118 total touchdowns across four seasons.

Once a teammate, always a teammate. Even though Frazier no longer dons the star, having defected to the Dolphins in free agency, the veteran safety is willing to die on this hill for Prescott, who will play the 2020 campaign on his fully-guaranteed $31.4 million franchise tag.

Frazier’s a proverbial casualty among several others.

At this point I hope he becomes a free agent and wins a super bowl against the cowboys so they finally respect him — Sam 🦅 (@Zeke1521) July 16, 2020

If it was Tony Romo at the end of his career Jerry Jones still would’ve threw him 40 M’s no discussion. If they really think Dak is going to take less than what the market speaks they’re even more psychotic then they look. — P (@ascenseithegoat) July 16, 2020

As a long time Cowboys fan, I will be rooting solely for Dak this season! — Chazz Reese (@chazzreese) July 16, 2020

I agree. The prospect of having to start drafting QB every couple of years until you find the future of the franchise is a depressing thought. You lucked out when Dak fell into your lap. Your FO has let you down. — F15 (@GTheodossis) July 16, 2020

Truth. Pay the man!! Don't know what that front office is thinking. Too many good dudes left this offseason — Chef D Money (@chefbabyd) July 15, 2020

"Some" needed to have done some research before replying. We see your ignorance! The Cowboys will definitely regret this down the road. #4vs5 🤷🏽‍♂️ — 𝐙𝕒𝐞™ (@ZaeMartin5) July 16, 2020

Dez Champions for Dallas

Frazier and his like-minded followers are the not-so-silent majority. Outnumbered are the Cowboys following their botched long-term talks with the 26-year-old field general.

There really is no middle ground. Prescott is being hailed as the clear-cut winner in his face-off with the Joneses while Dallas has been severely panned (even by Prescott’s own family) over its inability to quite literally seal the deal.

Bryant, of all people, came to the rescue by drawing a line in the sand, paralleling the club’s current QB to its former QB, Tony Romo, who was twice rewarded by the organization in the form of lucrative extensions.

The cowboys never had a problem paying their QBs…….for people saying Dak in control shut up.. — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 16, 2020

Both of Romo’s pacts were six-year contracts; in 2007, he landed $67.5 million with $24 million guaranteed — a significant investment then — and in 2013 was given $108 million, including $55 million guaranteed and a $25 million signing bonus. The latter windfall vaulted Romo, earning $18 million in annual salary, among the league’s highest-paid signal-callers.

But that’s primarily because he was willing to commit for an extended period. Prescott wasn’t. He desired a four-year arrangement and repeatedly made his stance clear by rejecting the Cowboys’ five-year offers, which maxed out at $35 million annually with $110 million guaranteed, according to media reports.

Frazier Gets Blowback on Take

Bryant might be in the minority with his Prescott stance, but he isn’t alone. A number of Frazier’s replies were reminders that Dallas did, in fact, try to lock down its captain. And they weren’t exactly pinching pennies, either.

Exactly why they offered him top money for a qb with no conference championship or super bowl wins.. he may regret it not just the team.. — Jeff Taylor (@j_fuggin_t) July 15, 2020

Bro, c'mon, the money they offered him was more than enough. Especially for someone who's hasn't won anything… And I actually like the dude lol… — Ernesto Franco (@Efranco210) July 15, 2020

Top QB, OK, who's in front of him? I can name at least 5 guys that are better. You will not get top 5 QB money when you do not PLAY like a top 5 QB. He gone regret this. Especially when the cap goes down net year. — The Beaver Face (@TheBeaverFace) July 17, 2020

Dak is awesome, which is why they offered him a massive contract, matching Russell Wilson's annual salary of $35 million and guaranteeing $100 million. He was foolish to turn it down. Needs an agent who cares about him. — Jason Crouch (@jasoncrouch) July 16, 2020

Bruh they tried to marry him for 5 years, $165M+, $110M guaranteed. CAA is the problem here. — Parker Dixon 🛠 (@ParkerDixonTX) July 16, 2020

