Cowboys Dubbed ‘Potential Future Destination’ for QB Aaron Rodgers

If this whole Dak Prescott thing does not work out, for one reason or another, the Dallas Cowboys could look to secure a future Hall-of-Fame replacement at quarterback.

NFLAnalysis.net grouped Dallas among six “potential future destinations” for the current Green Bay Packers superstar, whose time in the Badger State is ticking.

The Dallas Cowboys don’t appear to be in need of a quarterback for quite some time with Dak Prescott at the helm. That may be the case now, but it could change depending on the outcome of the ongoing pursuit of a long-term deal with Prescott is currently set to earn $31.4 million in 2020 after signing the one-year tender. If both sides fail to reach an agreement next offseason, the Cowboys could place the franchise tag on him again next offseason and his salary would climb to a projected $37.7 million. If the Cowboys were to lose Prescott, they could very well be interested in Aaron Rodgers. Bringing him in would give them a few years of one of the greatest to ever throw a football. Rodgers to Dallas would break Green Bay fans’ hearts, but it would make sense.

Don’t Hold Your Breath

While it’s true that Rodgers’ reign may end in the not-so-distant future, after the Packers used a first-round pick on rookie QB Jordan Love, the Super Bowl XLV MVP will turn 37 in December — the twilight of his highly decorated career.

For comparison’s sake, Prescott just turned 27 on Wednesday and arguably is entering his prime. Both would break the bank on the open market, but it’s nonsensical to splurge on a greybeard who’d be little more than a short-term rental.

Besides, there’s a reason new Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy no longer holds that title in Green Bay. McCarthy’s 2018 firing was due in large part to his deteriorating relationship with Rodgers.

As the story goes, Rodgers never forgave McCarthy, then the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive coordinator, for not drafting him in 2005, when the Niners took Alex Smith at No. 1 overall. Things simply got worse as time wore on despite the duo’s fairly consistent success.

“Aaron’s always had a chip on his shoulder with Mike,” ex-Packers running back Ryan Grant told Bleacher Report in 2019. “The guy who ended up becoming your coach passed on you when he had a chance. Aaron was upset that Mike passed on him — that Mike actually verbally said that Alex Smith was a better quarterback.”

