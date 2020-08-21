Cowboys Rookie WR CeeDee Lamb Hauls in Deep Ball from Dak Prescott [WATCH]

The Dak Prescott-CeeDee Lamb connection is crystallizing at Dallas Cowboys training camp.

The franchise quarterback and rookie wide receiver hooked up multiple times Thursday as the team returned from its day off. When these two get going, even the most mundane pitch-and-catches — like the following play — appear impressive.

Lamb did not make a signature one-handed snag or shake a defender out of his cleats, as we know he’s capable of. It was a fairly routine practice for the first-round pick, his body-contorting grab on a deep ball from Dak not withstanding.

CeeDee Lamb adjusts in the air to make the catch off a mid-range deep ball from Dak Prescott. WFAA | WFAA Sports | @Dak | @_CeeDeeThree (Video courtesy of Dallas Cowboys) pic.twitter.com/rvMVLLjOyX — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 20, 2020

Drawing wholesale praise from teammates and coaches alike, Lamb has been as advertised through his first week of camp, seamlessly integrating into the starting unit. His jaw-dropping agility and coveted versatility, able to play all three WR spots, are a passer’s dream.

Just ask the passer …

“He’s a smart kid, a smart individual,” Prescott said of Lamb on Thursday, via ESPN. “He’s been picking it all up, whether it’s adjustments from the formations and plays, that hasn’t slowed him down or slowed his game down any bit at all. I mean, he’s just an athletic player. Very gifted. Good hands. Has a great feel for the game. I think that’s probably the most impressive thing, to be a young rookie playing in the slot and just have a feel for the game and know where to be.”

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Practice Recap

In non-Lamb-related matters, the Cowboys’ offense had a decent day despite the absence of Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith, who exited early due to his hamstring, and starting right tackle La’El Collins, who was involved in a car accident Thursday morning.

Although the offensive line predictably surrendered pressure, Prescott found reserve WR Cedrick Wilson “on a number of different occasions,” including scoring opportunities, per the in-house practice report.

His biggest opportunity came on a 4th-and-5 with the Cowboys offense entering the red zone. Prescott looked over the middle and found Wilson for a 19-yard gain, setting the offense up at the goal line. On the very next snap, Wilson ditched his coverage on a flag route for an easy go-ahead touchdown.

Prescott also took advantage of an injury to starting cornerback Jourdan Lewis (ankle). The highlight came via a “long bomb” to WR Ventell Bryant, who Mossed Lewis’ replacement, Daryl Worley.

Ventell Bryant also made a play worth mentioning during the 7-on-7 period of practice. Prescott lofted a long bomb toward Bryant, who was well covered by Daryl Worley. Using his 6-3 frame, Bryant plucked the ball out of the sky and managed to hold it over his head while going to the ground.

READ NEXT: Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy Raves About ‘Great Future’ With Dak Prescott

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL