2020 Cowboys Projected to Take NFC East, ‘Every Chance’ to Win Super Bowl

This year’s Dallas Cowboys outfit boasts the strongest divisional odds since 2008 and, by association, are among the leading contenders to capture the Lombardi Trophy.

According to Oddschecker.com, the 2020 Cowboys (-110) are favored to take the NFC East crown with an over/under season win total of 9.5, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, projected to top the NFL in passing, and running back Ezekiel Elliott, projected to finish second in rushing.

Dallas currently has the fourth-best NFC odds (+850) and sixth-best Super Bowl LV odds (+1800).

“Oddsmakers believe this could be one special year for Dallas; their divisional odds are the shortest they’ve been in over a decade, they’re among the favorites for the NFC title and the Super Bowl itself, and there are half a dozen Cowboys in with a great chance of landing individual awards,” Oddschecker spokesperson Pete Watt said.

“If Dak Prescott can find another gear in his game and inspire what is a highly talented rookie class, there’s every chance that Dallas land their first Vince Lombardi trophy since ’96 – long overdue.”

This is the second outlet which predicted that Prescott will pace the league in air yards following a career season in 2019. When he’s not throwing to wideouts Amari Cooper (11th-best odds for most receiving yards) and CeeDee Lamb (sixth-best to win Offensive Rookie of the Year), he’ll be handing the rock to Elliott, whose “best ball is yet to come.”

Speaking of the Cowboys’ acclaimed draft class, fifth-round pass-rusher Bradlee Anae — not second-round cornerback Trevon Diggs or third-round lineman Neville Gallimore — is a contender (+6500, 32nd overall) for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

All in all, the brain trust did an excellent job putting new head coach Mike McCarthy in a prime position to succeed. Unprecedentedly; as in, right away. And McCarthy, who owns a ring from his Green Bay Packers days, is hellbent on ending the franchise’s 25-year championship drought.