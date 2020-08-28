Cowboys QB Coach Provides Unrestrained Statement on Dak Prescott

Every time Doug Nussmeier opens his mouth, it seems, the Dallas Cowboys‘ quarterbacks coach utters a ringing endorsement for Dak Prescott.

This was Wednesday’s.

“Nothing but the utmost respect for the way he approaches the game,” Nussmeier told reporters, via The Athletic. “His day to day work ethic, first guy in, last guy out. You just can’t say enough about the character of the man, not just the great football player that he is.”

Hired by former head coach Jason Garrett, after working as the University of Florida offensive coordinator, Nussmeier was retained by new HC Mike McCarthy and moved from tight ends to QBs, his bread and butter.