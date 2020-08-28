Ezekiel Elliott Discourages Cowboys from Signing Pro Bowl S Earl Thomas

As it concerns the Dallas Cowboys and its possible acquisition of free-agent safety Earl Thomas, Ezekiel Elliott can read the room.

While the Pro Bowl running back would not mind teaming with the all-star safety, he offered a tepid endorsement, sensing the Cowboys are better off utilizing their current personnel.

“I like Earl Thomas. I like him a lot. And he’s a vet. You can never have too many vets,” Elliott said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan. “I would be open to having him, but I like the guys we got also.”

Although reports indicate Dallas isn’t expected to add Thomas, whom the Ravens released on Aug. 23 after punching a teammate at training camp, owner Jerry Jones and vice president Stephen Jones never outright denied interest in the three-time first-team All-Pro.

Jerry did concede, however, that he’s yet to “visit personally” with Thomas while “we’re just weighing where we are on our roster right now.”

The Joneses, head coach Mike McCarthy, and vice president of player personnel Will McClay huddled last week to discuss Thomas’ questionable fit into a diverse locker room. The 31-year-old has a history of on- and off-the-field transgressions — from flipping off his own bench to being held at gunpoint by his wife over his purported infidelity — baggage that McCarthy appears unwilling to assume.

“We’re very confident in where we are [with] the 80-man roster. … I have nothing really to report,” he said on Aug. 24, via the Dallas Morning News.

The front office cannot undercut its coaching staff, especially McCarthy, should Thomas be deemed more trouble than he’s worth. One could argue, anyway, the defense is better off with the safety troika of Xavier Woods, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Darian Thompson, who’s shined throughout camp.

Stephen Jones, having recently knocked that very same group of players, doesn’t subscribe to this argument. Yet.