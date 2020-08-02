Dallas Cowboys Starter Opts Out of 2020 Season

Dallas Cowboys starting fullback Jamize Olawale is opting out of the 2020 NFL season under the league’s COVID-19 policy, the team announced Sunday.

Olawale, whose contract will toll into 2021, becomes the third Cowboys player to skip the upcoming campaign, joining veteran cornerback Maurice Canady and rookie wide receiver Stephen Guidry.

Voluntary opt-outs are entitled to a $150,000 stipend. High-risk opt-outs will receive $350,000 as well credit toward an accrued season.

Olawale joined Dallas in 2012 as an undrafted free agent before spending six seasons (2012-17) with the Raiders. His second Cowboys stint began in 2018. The former North Texas standout will never be confused for an offensive dynamo, having totaled just 55 career rushing attempts (206 yards, four touchdowns) and 41 receptions (438 yards, three TDs).

But he’s been instrumental to Elliott’s success, helping spring the two-time NFL rushing champion to consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. The Cowboys’ ground attack finished fifth in 2019, averaging 134.6 yards per game. Olawale, who logged 118 snaps, was held off the stat sheet — despite making all 16 appearances — save for two receiving targets.

Olawale, 31, inked a three-year, $5.4 million extension with the club in March 2019. But the agreement included a potential out this offseason; it was essentially a one-year deal worth $2.9 million, with $2.8 million guaranteed at signing.

The Cowboys exercised Olawale’s 2020 contract option in March. He was due to count $1.7 million against the salary cap.

