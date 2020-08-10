Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Rants About ‘Great Job’ of OC Kellen Moore

Mike McCarthy was afforded no luxuries this offseason. Hired as the Dallas Cowboys head coach before the COVID-19 pandemic struck the United States, he waited over 200 days for face-to-face interaction with his new players and staff members.

Lost were Organized Team Activities and minicamp practices, essential for the installation of coaching schemes. Modified Zoom meetings cannot replicate in-person classroom and on-field work, the tangibility of it all. There is no such thing as distance learning in the NFL.

McCarthy’s situation was especially unique in that he’s a longtime offensive play-caller who opted to retain the Cowboys’ incumbent, coordinator Kellen Moore, rather than assume the responsibility.

And just like that, the teacher — the former Super Bowl-winning Packers HC — became the student.

“The individual that’s had to learn the most has been myself,” McCarthy told reporters last week, via Blogging the Boys. “It’s a brand new language, particularly with the run game, for everybody. The protection language is very similar. And then the passing game, as much as we could carry over, we did.

I can’t say enough about the job that Kellen Moore has done. I’ve been extremely impressed just with the way he’s pulled everything together. So we’ve had the time, particularly in the early months, February and March, to get through the philosophy approach.

And really the management of how we game plan, how it all fits together, the quarterback position, all of the above. Kellen’s doing a great job.”

Cowboys Continuity

The team is returning 8 of 11 offensive starters from 2019, save for center Travis Frederick, who retired, fullback Jamize Olawale, who opted out, and tight end Jason Witten, who signed with the Oakland Raiders in free agency. This was largely by design.

But McCarthy, by choice, decided to ease the transition from Jason Garrett, as it pertains to his staff. Along with Moore, he also kept holdover tight ends coach Doug Nussmeier, moving him to quarterbacks coach, and brought aboard ex-Packers OC Joe Philbin as the offensive line coach.

This should have reverberations for franchise QB Dak Prescott, who enjoyed a career year under Moore’s guidance. McCarthy admitted that Prescott is still adjusting to the new language, though the two-time Pro Bowler looks “very upbeat and very driven” in early training camp glimpses.

“I think Dak has done a great job with the time away, really the whole group, with the addition of Andy Dalton,” McCarthy told reporters, via the team’s official website. “I really like the quarterback room and diversity we’ve got there with Dak, Andy and the two young guys. Most importantly, we’ve got three former quarterbacks coaching that group. I think the biggest adjustment for Dak has been the language, which has been an adjustment for all of us.

“But he’s looked very good in the throwing segments of the strength and conditioning phase that we’re we in now and I’m very impressed.”

