Cowboys Cut Rookie Wide Receiver From 80-Man Roster

In a corresponding roster move after activating two players from the COVID-19 list, the Dallas Cowboys waived undrafted rookie wide receiver Kendrick Rogers, the team announced Sunday.
Rogers played collegiately at Texas A&M where he caught 68 passes for 786 yards and seven touchdowns across 23 career games.
A prototypical possession wideout, Rogers (6-4, 204) has a solid catch radius but is otherwise limited athletically, projecting as an NFL developmental piece. His scouting report, courtesy of The Draft Network, reads as such.
PROS: When the game was on the line, Rogers was the go-to player for the A&M passing offense. His lean and long frame makes his catch radius absurdly wide, and his caching ability allows him to make the most of it. Has good speed for a bigger wide receiver. He is also extremely flexible. Great ball skills when getting vertical.
CONS: Not a lot of nuance in his route running, to this point. Did not see much action and attention outside of the big moments last season where he stepped up for his team. Hopefully in more of a feature role we will see a more diverse route tree and an ability to separate from defenders to make even more out of that catch radius.
Rogers was part of the Cowboys’ UDFA haul which also included WRs Aaron Parker and Stephen Guidry. Guidry opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.
To solidify one of its biggest roster strengths, Dallas used the No. 17 overall pick on WR CeeDee Lamb. The former Oklahoma stud slides in as the No. 3 option behind $100 million man Amari Cooper and 2019 breakout star Michael Gallup — both 1,000-yard producers.
And soon-to-be a 3,000-yard collective?
“You have to draft the best player on the board — everybody understands that,” Cooper said Tuesday. “I think he’s a great receiver. And I think with me and Michael Gallup going for 1,000 yards last season, I think the expectation is to have three 1,000-yard receivers this year.”
Cowboys Get Back Intriguing WR
As mentioned, the Cowboys removed receiver Jon’Vea Johnson (and cornerback Saivion Smith) from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Johnson was added to the list exactly two weeks ago, on July 27.
The Toledo product was signed by the Cowboys in 2019 as an undrafted free agent. After collecting early offseason buzz, Johnson turned in a disappointing preseason, finishing with eight catches for 73 scoreless yards.
The 6-foot, 192-pound wideout was a fairly decorated collegian, earning second-team All-MAC honors in 2016 and third-team All-MAC honors in 2018. Johnson compiled 2,265 yards and 25 touchdowns on 125 receptions across 46 appearances for the Rockets. He was loosely compared to former Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin during the pre-draft process.
“I can’t help but think Johnson is going to be that great grinder #4-5 WR for a team that never really becomes memorable, but there’s a chance based on his profile –so he’s definitely worth a look,” wrote R.C. Fischer of College Football Metrics.
Standing between Johnson and a final roster spot are the likes of Devin Smith, Ventell Bryant, Noah Brown, and Cedrick Wilson — the backups, for now, to Cooper, Gallup and Lamb.
