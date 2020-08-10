Cowboys Cut Rookie Wide Receiver From 80-Man Roster

In a corresponding roster move after activating two players from the COVID-19 list, the Dallas Cowboys waived undrafted rookie wide receiver Kendrick Rogers, the team announced Sunday.

Rogers played collegiately at Texas A&M where he caught 68 passes for 786 yards and seven touchdowns across 23 career games.

A prototypical possession wideout, Rogers (6-4, 204) has a solid catch radius but is otherwise limited athletically, projecting as an NFL developmental piece. His scouting report, courtesy of The Draft Network, reads as such.

PROS: When the game was on the line, Rogers was the go-to player for the A&M passing offense. His lean and long frame makes his catch radius absurdly wide, and his caching ability allows him to make the most of it. Has good speed for a bigger wide receiver. He is also extremely flexible. Great ball skills when getting vertical. CONS: Not a lot of nuance in his route running, to this point. Did not see much action and attention outside of the big moments last season where he stepped up for his team. Hopefully in more of a feature role we will see a more diverse route tree and an ability to separate from defenders to make even more out of that catch radius.

Rogers was part of the Cowboys’ UDFA haul which also included WRs Aaron Parker and Stephen Guidry. Guidry opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

To solidify one of its biggest roster strengths, Dallas used the No. 17 overall pick on WR CeeDee Lamb. The former Oklahoma stud slides in as the No. 3 option behind $100 million man Amari Cooper and 2019 breakout star Michael Gallup — both 1,000-yard producers.

And soon-to-be a 3,000-yard collective?