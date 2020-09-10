Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy Definitively Updates Amari Cooper’s Week 1 Status

Amari Cooper, who played through a slew of lower-leg issues last season, will tough out another Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Thursday that the Pro Bowl wide receiver, listed on the injury report with a hamstring ailment, is expected to start and function normally in the season-opener.

“All these of those guys are on schedule to play in a full capacity this week,” McCarthy said, via USA Today, also alluding to cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (knee) and safety Xavier Woods (groin).

Cooper was considered a full participant Wednesday despite being stationed on the resistance cords, working alongside the training staff, during the portion of practice open to the media.

This has been a common occurrence dating back to Dallas’ final five practices of training camp. Cooper, who signed a five-year, $100 million extension this offseason, was a non-participant or, at best, limited to similar auxiliary exercises, forced to watch his teammates from afar. And the team was cryptically tight-lipped as to why.

“It’s training camp—everyone has something,” McCarthy said on Sept. 2, per USA Today.

Cooper’s ailment is worth monitoring after an injury-plagued 2019 campaign in he led the Cowboys with 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns on 79 catches. Hamstrings are notoriously tricky to rehab due to a high aggravation rate, particularly for a player who relies on his expert route-running.

But unless he suffers a setback in the next 48 hours, Cooper will be on the field in three-WR sets featuring Michael Gallup and first-round rookie CeeDee Lamb. If he cannot go at 100 percent, Cedrick Wilson and Noah Brown would be ticketed for increased snaps.

Dallas will release its final Week 1 injury report following Friday’s practice. It’s possible Cooper draws a questionable tag.

