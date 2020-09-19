Cowboys CB Reportedly Hurt in Practice, Sent to Injured Reserve

The football gods continue to taketh from the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys announced Saturday that cornerback Anthony Brown is being placed on injured reserve with a rib injury. Brown will miss a minimum of three games before being eligible to return.

In a corresponding roster move, the team promoted offensive tackle Eric Smith from the practice squad.

Like in the case of Amari Cooper, it’s somewhat of a mystery as to how Brown is hurt. The fifth-year defender was not listed on Wednesday or Thursday’s injury report. On Friday, though, he popped up as a limited participant, questionable to play in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Beat writer Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram theorized that Brown took “some friendly fire” during practice. “Must have been some hit in practice that has him on IR. Third player hurt by friendly fire starting with Gerald McCoy,” Hill added.

A quietly solid cover corner, Brown logged all 73 defensive snaps in Dallas’ Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, netting six tackles (five solo). He was filling in for starting nickleback Jourdan Lewis, who sat due to an ankle ailment.

Fortunately for the ailing organization, Lewis was a full participant in each practice and will be active for the team’s 2020 home opener. He’ll join standout rookie Trevon Diggs, Chidobe Awuzie, and Daryl Worley as the primary CBs tasked with containing an elite Atlanta passing attack led by Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones, who collected 157 yards on nine receptions last Sunday.

Brown is the sixth Cowboys player to land on IR this season, joining tackles La’el Collins (hip) and Cameron Erving (knee), linebackers Leighton Vander Esch (collarbone) and Sean Lee (sports hernia), and tight end Blake Jarwin (ACL).

