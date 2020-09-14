Cowboys Lose Starting Pass-Catcher to Knee Injury During Week 1 Game

Blake Jarwin’s debut as the new full-time Dallas Cowboys tight end was abruptly cut short Sunday night.

The Cowboys announced that Jarwin is out for the remainder of their Week 1 contest against the Los Angeles Rams due to a knee injury he sustained in the first half.

Jarwin caught one pass for 12 yards before going down. Appearing in obvious discomfort, he was initially listed as questionable to return before being ruled out, joining starting linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (collarbone) and swing tackle Cam Erving (knee) on the trainer’s table.

A 2017 undrafted free agent by way of Oklahoma State, Jarwin has been buried in obscurity during his first three professional seasons. When he wasn’t taking a backseat to future Hall-of-Famer Jason Witten, the 6-foot-5 safety blanket was fighting for scraps in a committee approach. Following a mostly redshirt rookie campaign, Jarwin made 16 appearances (four starts) in 2018, logging 27 catches for 307 yards and three touchdowns.

Witten’s 2019 unretirement pushed Jarwin down the depth chart, and the result was another nondescript year: 31 receptions, 365 yards, three TDs. He flashed potential, however, especially toward the end of the year, when it became clear Witten, 37, was (literally) on his last legs.

No sooner did Witten have both feet out the door this offseason than did Jarwin receive a four-year $24.2 million contract extension, taking home $9.2 million guaranteed — more than double the one-year, $4 million pact Witten received from the Raiders.

Although overshadowed by a supporting cast that boasts Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb, Jarwin developed tangible chemistry with Prescott and owned legitimate breakout potential.

“He’s grown into a No. 1 tight end,” Prescott said Sept. 4 on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Blake can be an amazing player in this league. He’s gonna help this offense in so many ways. He’s just as explosive as those other 3 WRs. This is gonna be such a fun year.”

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy should update Jarwin’s status at the conclusion of Sunday Night Football.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Next Men Up

With fourth-string rookie TE Sean McKeon declared inactive, Dallas is forced to give increased snaps to 2018 fourth-rounder Dalton Schultz and blocking specialist Blake Bell.

It’s probable that Prescott, who’s thrown for 210 yards and a TD on 17-of-23 passing, will eschew Schultz and Bell in favor of the Big Three receivers. As of this writing, Lamb has posted a team-leading 57 yards on four grabs. Gallup is right behind with three receptions for 50 yards.

READ NEXT: Rams QB Jared Goff Seeking ‘Revenge’ Against Cowboys in Season-Opener

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL