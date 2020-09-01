New Report Updates Cowboys-Earl Thomas Interest Following Xavier Woods Injury

“We felt pretty good about it yesterday,” Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan. “He just kind of felt it a little bit but never felt a pop and never lost strength in it. Overall we feel like we’ll get a good report on that, but until we actually get the final MRI on it and exam him over the next day or two, we’ll have a better feel for what we’re doing there.”

Rather than explore the open market, where Thomas is languishing, Jones revealed his intention to stay in-house to supplement the position. He mentioned Awuzie and fellow CBs Daryl Worley and Reggie Robinson as candidates to moonlight at safety.

“We’ve got some options there that we feel good about, but in particular Xavier is the leader of that group back there, serves on our senior leadership council, and a guy we hope is going to be just fine,” Jones said.

Waning Intrigue

Although previous reports stated the Cowboys wouldn’t add Thomas, owner Jerry Jones and vice president Stephen Jones never outright denied interest in the three-time first-team All-Pro. Jerry did concede, however, that he’s yet to “visit personally” with Thomas while “we’re just weighing where we are on our roster right now.”

The Joneses, head coach Mike McCarthy, and vice president of player personnel Will McClay huddled late last month to discuss Thomas’ questionable fit into a diverse locker room. The 31-year-old has a history of on- and off-the-field transgressions — from flipping off his own bench to being held at gunpoint by his wife over his purported infidelity — baggage that McCarthy appears unwilling to assume.

“We’re very confident in where we are [with] the 80-man roster. … I have nothing really to report,” he said on Aug. 24, via the Dallas Morning News.

Stephen Jones, having recently knocked that very same group of players, continued to leave the door open for Thomas’ potential arrival.

“We don’t comment on things like that,” Jones said last week on 105.3 The Fan when asked again about Thomas. “We found that it probably works better not to say anything until it’s not a point any more or we have him, like Everson Griffen, wearing a Cowboy helmet.”

If Woods were to miss any extended action, the Cowboys likely would sooner trot out veteran Darian Thompson, who’s enjoyed a fantastic training camp, or sophomore Donovan Wilson to pair with Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, whom the club signed in free agency.

Ezekiel Elliott Gives Interesting Take on Thomas

As it concerns Dallas and its possible acquisition of the former Seahawks star, Ezekiel Elliott can read the room.

While the Pro Bowl running back would not mind teaming with the all-star safety, he offered a tepid endorsement, sensing the Cowboys are better off utilizing their current personnel.

“I like Earl Thomas. I like him a lot. And he’s a vet. You can never have too many vets,” Elliott said last week on 105.3 The Fan. “I would be open to having him, but I like the guys we got also.”

The Cowboys are never saying never on Thomas, even if Zeke is saying thanks but no thanks.

