Cowboys DE Everson Griffen Goes Nuclear on Radio Host for Criticizing Play

Jeff Cavanaugh, a radio personality with 105.3 The Fan, made the mistake of calling out Dallas Cowboys defensive end Everson Griffen, albeit innocuously.

“Everson Griffen hasn’t been good for the Cowboys at all yet,” Cavanaugh tweeted Tuesday morning.

Griffen — who has eight tackles and a sack through two games — did not take the high road. The following tweetstorm (expletives included) quickly ensued.

Like my wife always says, sorry you feel like way

Is this even a discussion right f*cking now. I been producing in the Nfl protecting the shield for 11 mother f*cking years. So if you feel the need to pick on someone in f*cking week 2. It’s not going to be me. I tell you that. Have a great day. Dude I felt way better then week 1. Hands are still slow, feet are moving better, power is coming, and the rush process is developing. Dude I get that it’s week 2 and we play Seattle. How many injuries last Sunday? Let’s talk about playing well at the end of the year instead of week 2. I get it everyone has job to do, but in this unique year of football, it’s all about the TREND LINE. Especially this year.

Jerry Jones Puts Defense on Notice

The Cowboys’ miraculous comeback win over the Falcons in Week 2 overshadowed a disturbing “effort” from the defense, which surrendered 39 points, 380 total yards, and four passing touchdowns to Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan.

A bigger concern is the team’s sagging pass-rush. Dallas brought aboard Griffen and Aldon Smith, among others, this offseason in an effort to terrorize opposing signal-callers. That … hasn’t happened quite yet; two sacks (one by Griffen, one by Smith) and one interception (Chidobe Awuzie) to show for it.

The Cowboys rank 25th in points allowed per game, 24th in total yards, 23rd in passing, and 21st in rushing — bottom of the barrel across the board. And unacceptable to owner/general manager Jerry Jones.

“We’ve got a lot of work. We’re not taking a football team into Seattle that’s hitting on all cylinders at all,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan, referencing Dallas’ Week 3 opponent. “We’ve got a lot of work to do. You saw it defensively, we’ve got some serious work to do. We’ve got alignments to work on, we’ve got basic defensive technique to work on. We’re still working through the kinds of things you might be working through midway through training camp. Now other teams are too. And so, we’ve got a lot to work on, but that’s the good news.”

