Ezekiel Elliott Scores Cowboys’ First 2020 TD, Debuts ‘Feed Me’ Tattoo [WATCH]

Ezekiel Elliott was fed — in a different way — and the Dallas Cowboys are on the board for the first time this season.

The star running back scored the team’s inaugural touchdown of 2020 in the second quarter of Sunday night’s lid-lifter against the Los Angeles Rams. Elliott took a swing pass and scampered 19 yards to pay dirt, juking a quartet of Rams defenders along the way.

After crossing the pylons, Zeke showed off his new stomach tattoo that appropriately screams, “FEED ME.”

Elliott’s TD capped an eight-play, 80-yard drive and was set up by rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s 33-yard catch, the first of his career.

Hard Work Pays Off

This also is only the ninth receiving TD across five seasons for Elliott, who made it a point this offseason to (figuratively) sharpen his hands. The Pro Bowl back, with some encouragement from Prescott, ran routes from the slot, like Lamb, and out wide, copying Amari Cooper.

“And that’s what he wanted to go do,” Prescott said earlier this month, via the Dallas Morning News. “He wants his game to evolve to that. He wants to be able to move all the way around, and I think that creates a new dynamic for our offense. We talk about the receivers and Blake Jarwin and the tight ends that we have. But when you can put Zeke out there and don’t know whether he’s going to run a route from there or motion back into the backfield and it be a run or play action, it just allows our game to be unlimited.

“So he’s done a great job at it, and I’ve just seen him evolve just with his knowledge and his knowledge within a route. More than, ‘Oh I’m just running an out route,’ but why the ball is coming out there and why he needs to get his shoulders around. He’s done a great job at it.”

As of this writing, the NFL’s richest RB has two catches for 29 yards and the TD, and 22 rushing yards on six carries, as the Cowboys trail Los Angeles, 10-7, in the second quarter at SoFi Stadium.

