Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Does ‘Best Dez Impression’ with Crazy TD Catch [WATCH]

Michael Gallup saw CeeDee Lamb’s circus catch and raised his own.

The third-year wide receiver made arguably The Play of Dallas Cowboys training camp during Monday’s practice, the final session open at length to the media. Those on hand were treated to what the team’s in-house reporters dubbed his “best Dez Bryant impression.”

Lining up across cornerback Anthony Brown for seven-on-seven drills, Gallup hit paydirt on a pass from quarterback Dak Prescott, who put the ball where his guy — and only his guy — could get it. And Gallup did, contorting over Brown in mid-air to one-hand the pigskin while toe-tapping his feet in the back left corner of the end zone.

Your move, CeeDee.

Michael Gallup with the acrobatic one-handed grab in the corner of the endzone, as he goes up over top of Anthony Brown.@wfaa | @wfaasports | #CowboysCamp (video by WFAA photographer @arnoldpayne) pic.twitter.com/z8CIgIx0IB — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 1, 2020

The team’s 2018 third-round draft pick, Gallup doesn’t draw headlines like Lamb, nor does he boast the star power of Amari Cooper, but this is yet another glaring reminder of his sheer talent and burgeoning chemistry with Prescott.

According to Pro Football Focus, five of Gallup’s six touchdown receptions last season came when his QB was under pressure — a stat that led the NFL. He tallied 66 receptions for 1,107 yards across 12 starts, falling just shy of team leader Cooper (79/1,189/8) in each category.

Gallup, eligible for a new contract in 2021, is entrenched as a starter alongside his aforementioned partners-in-crime. He offers fascinating potential in a well-oiled aerial attack, but there are many mouths to feed, including running back Ezekiel Elliott’s, and only so many scraps to go around. His upside may be capped so long as everyone else remains healthy.

Case in point, though: Not too many players can do that. And the Cowboys have three of them.

