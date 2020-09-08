Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Slams Door on Rumored Earl Thomas Addition

If it wasn’t already evident, the Dallas Cowboys won’t be signing free-agent Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas.

Allow Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Nolan to dump a vat of cold water on the final, flickering embers of the once-scorching rumors.

“I’ve not had any conversations with Jerry (Jones) or anyone about (Thomas),” Nolan told reporters Monday, via The Athletic. “When it becomes serious then maybe there will be a conversation. But as far as including me thus far, I have not.”

It stands to reason that Nolan is privy to personnel decisions and would be briefed on Thomas had Dallas shown legitimate interest. Which they haven’t, and likely won’t after reuniting with veteran defensive back Brandon Carr, who’s expected to play safety opposite Xavier Woods.

“I don’t like to comment on players who aren’t on this team. Certainly we’re real happy with our roster,” Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said Monday, via The Athletic. “We made a couple of good additions there, but we’re really pleased with the makeup of our roster.”

The other addition, presumably, is fourth-round rookie cornerback Reggie Robinson, whom Nolan has moved to safety, he revealed Monday. Robinson “will be more of a developmental player” early in the season but should nonetheless provide depth behind Woods, Carr, Darian Thompson and Donovan Wilson.

Still not convinced? How’s this: Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher — as plugged-in as they come — recently was told by a source close to the situation “you’re wasting your time” chasing the Thomas-to-Cowboys story.

So while the dream isn’t officially dead, it’s in grave condition, growing bleaker by the day. It’s being read its last rites, handled with palliative care, before inevitably flatlining.

Woods Expected to Go Sunday

The idea of bringing aboard Thomas ratcheted to peak levels following Woods’ groin injury, sustained during the team’s Blue and White scrimmage last month. Dallas has yet to release a Week 1 injury report, on which he could be listed as questionable.

Not to fear, however. Owner/general manager Jerry Jones expressed confidence that Woods will start against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.

“Everything is on go. It would really be a surprise if he didn’t get out there Sunday night,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan, via The Athletic.

If for some reason Woods is declared inactive or otherwise limited, Wilson and Robison are next in line to absorb first-string reps. Jones conceded doubt that Carr, just signed to the practice squad, will suit up for the opener.

In related news, cornerback Jourdan Lewis is a game-time decision with an ankle injury, Stephen Jones announced Monday. Should Lewis sit out, Anthony Brown — listed as a starter on the team’s first depth chart — could kick to the slot, leaving Chidobe Awuzie and rookie Trevon Diggs as the outside CBs.

