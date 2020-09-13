Cowboys Make Move Involving DB Brandon Carr Hours Before Rams Game

In less than a week, Brandon Carr went from the open market to the Dallas Cowboys‘ regular-season roster — and, perhaps, the starting lineup.

The Cowboys elevated the veteran defensive back from the practice squad, the team announced Saturday, one day before Sunday night’s lid-lifter against the Los Angeles Rams.

Carr re-joined Dallas on Sept. 7 following a prior stint (2012-16) in the silver and blue. A fifth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs way back in 2008, he’s totaled 673 tackles, 139 pass deflections, and 21 interceptions across 192 appearances for the Chiefs, Cowboys, and Baltimore Ravens, his most recent employer. Carr has never missed a game as a pro.

Although capable of playing cornerback, the Cowboys are expected to try Carr at safety following the release of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and their refusal to sign Earl Thomas. If active, it’s possible he platoons with Darian Thompson and Donovan Wilson opposite incumbent starter Xavier Woods.

Despite no training camp nor preseason acclimation period, the 34-year-old boasted he’s “ready” to contribute “across the board, all over the field” for coordinator Mike Nolan’s unit.