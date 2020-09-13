Cowboys Make Move Involving DB Brandon Carr Hours Before Rams Game

In less than a week, Brandon Carr went from the open market to the Dallas Cowboys‘ regular-season roster — and, perhaps, the starting lineup.
The Cowboys elevated the veteran defensive back from the practice squad, the team announced Saturday, one day before Sunday night’s lid-lifter against the Los Angeles Rams.
Carr re-joined Dallas on Sept. 7 following a prior stint (2012-16) in the silver and blue. A fifth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs way back in 2008, he’s totaled 673 tackles, 139 pass deflections, and 21 interceptions across 192 appearances for the Chiefs, Cowboys, and Baltimore Ravens, his most recent employer. Carr has never missed a game as a pro.
Although capable of playing cornerback, the Cowboys are expected to try Carr at safety following the release of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and their refusal to sign Earl Thomas. If active, it’s possible he platoons with Darian Thompson and Donovan Wilson opposite incumbent starter Xavier Woods.
Despite no training camp nor preseason acclimation period, the 34-year-old boasted he’s “ready” to contribute “across the board, all over the field” for coordinator Mike Nolan’s unit.
“I’m in a good space and just ready to work and ready to do what it takes to one, make this squad, but two, make the team as competitive as we can be to make a run,” Carr said Tuesday, via the Cowboys’ official website.
His promotion is an indication that rookie DB Reggie Robinson, who’s been converted to safety, might be a healthy scratch in Week 1. The Cowboys also ruled out starting nickelback Jourdan Lewis (ankle) for Sunday Night Football.
Carr will know his Week 1 status roughly 90 minutes prior to the 7:20 p.m. CT kickoff from SoFi Stadium, when the team’s inactive list is released.
Regardless, the Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reports, the Cowboys are “likely” to promote Carr again in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons. By league rule for the 2020 campaign, players activated to the 53-man roster revert to the practice squad on the first business day after a game.
Cowboys DB Brandon Carr would’ve earned $12,000 in Week 1 if not elevated from practice squad. He gets $61,764 instead. Team likely to elevate Carr from PS again in Week 2.
Move doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll play Sunday vs. Rams. Could be part of agreement when Carr joined club
— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 12, 2020
