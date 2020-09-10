Cowboys Rookie Switches to New Position, ‘Shows Good Promise’

Although he’s still listed as a cornerback on the team’s official website, Dallas Cowboys rookie Reggie Robinson moved, likely permanently, to a different spot in the secondary.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Nolan revealed Monday that Robinson has been switched to safety, where he “shows good promise.” Nolan conceded, however, the Tulsa product “will be more of a developmental player” early on in his rookie year.

Chosen in the fourth-round (No. 123 overall), Robinson primarily played CB in college, tallying 101 solo tackles, 34 pass deflections, and three interceptions across 41 career games. But he cut his teeth at safety, starring in the role at Cleburne (Tx.) High School.

And, sure enough, Robinson’s pre-draft scouting profile described a true defensive back rather than someone pigeon-holed into one position.

“He has average instincts, but his length can be a disruptive factor in close quarters,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said. “If he can crank up his run-support intensity, he might get looks as a zone corner or a safety.”

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones hinted after Robinson’s selection the 6-foot-1, 205-pound, self-described “in-your-face” defender might not remain at corner for long, following the offseason defection of Jeff Heath. Understandably, given his own goals, Robinson was amenable to the idea.

“I’m trying to get on the field as soon as possible, whether that’s at corner or special teams,” he said in April. “I’m just trying to get on the field and make the team.”

Robinson faced no trouble cracking Dallas’ 53-man roster; his fourth-round status made him a lock. While he had a fairly quiet training camp amid his transition, the Cowboys cutting Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and resisting the urge to sign Earl Thomas entrenches Robinson as a key defensive (and special teams) contributor.

If active, he should function as a backup to starters Xavier Woods and Darian Thompson for Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. It’s possible, too, that Robinson sees time at CB with starting nickelback Jourdan Lewis (ankle) unlikely to play and Chidobe Awuzie recovering from a knee issue. The Cowboys are carrying only four safeties, including sophomore Donovan Wilson, into Week 1.

Conversely, the team is rostering six CBs: Awuzie, Lewis, Trevon Diggs, Daryl Worley, Anthony Brown, and CJ Goodwin.

This is largely by design as secondary coaches Maurice Linguist and Al Harris are cross-training Dallas’ DBs — namely Awuzie, Robinson, and Worley — to wear several hats this season. Versatility isn’t encouraged; it’s required.

“By no means are you just one position for us,” Linguist conveyed last month. “You play defensive back, and we all know how this thing kind of goes throughout the season. We’ll see multiple people at multiple different positions.”

