Cowboys Sign Former Starting Cornerback to Practice Squad

As expected, Brandon Carr is back in Dallas. But, perhaps unexpectedly, he has a ways to go before commandeering a starting job.

The Cowboys signed the former Baltimore Ravens defensive back to the practice squad, the team announced Sunday. Terms of his contract are not yet known.

News of Carr’s impending reunion first leaked Friday, although beat reporters ticketed the 34-year-old for snaps at safety, rather than cornerback, following the release of S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. Carr needed to undergo COVID-19 testing before his deal could become official.

A fifth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs way back in 2008, Carr — who played for Dallas from 2012-16 — has totaled 673 tackles, 139 pass deflections, and 21 interceptions across 192 appearances for the Chiefs, Cowboys, and Ravens. He’s never missed a game as a pro, an incredible feat.

His best NFL season in recent memory came in 2017, after landing a four-year, $23.50 million contract from the Ravens. He made 50 solo stops, tied for a career-high with four picks, and broke up 12 passes. The next year, he tied for the team lead in INTs (2) and finished second in PBUs (11).

Carr was among the better DBs left on a picked-over free-agent market and gives Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones what he covets most: position flexibility. He’s likely to be tried opposite S Xavier Woods, but also can kick out to the boundary, spelling CBs Anthony Brown and Chidobe Awuzie.

The Cowboys opted to carry six corners on their 53-man roster: Brown, Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis, Trevon Diggs, Reggie Robinson, and Daryl Worley. Lewis (ankle) was considered a candidate for short-term injured reserve while Awuzie was bothered in training camp by a knee injury.

Interestingly, the club kept just three safeties: Woods, Darian Thompson, and Donovan Wilson. Woods tweaked his groin during last week’s Blue and White Scrimmage, creating personnel questions that ultimately led to Clinton-Dix’s departure.

There’s a real chance, if not inevitability, that Carr is promoted to the active roster, perhaps after the Cowboys’ regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.

Dallas Announces 15 to PS

Because the NFL expanded its 10-man practice teams to 16 for the 2020 campaign, the Cowboys were allowed to retain more talent. Joining Carr (for now) on the taxi squad is a slew of players who were chopped at final cuts Saturday.

They are: OT Isaac Alarcon, C Marcus Henry, TE Cole Hikutini, WR Jon’Vea Johnson, WR Aaron Parker, RB Sewo Olonilua, DE Ron’Dell Carter, DT Justin Hamilton, LB Ladarius Hamilton, LB Francis Bernard, DB Deante Burton, DB Luther Kirk, DB Saivion Smith and DB Chris Westry.

Alarcon arrived in via the league’s International Pathway Program, giving the club a PS exemption. Dallas is eligible to add two more players to the unit; OT Eric Smith and RB Elijah McGuire reportedly will be those players.

