Cowboys Sign Practice-Squad OT to Roster for Week 2 vs. Falcons

Help (?) is on the way for the Dallas Cowboys‘ offensive line.

After visiting with veteran linemen Ronald Leary and Jared Veldheer — the former is in COVID-19 testing protocol — the Cowboys elevated tackle Eric Smith from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s home opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Smith’s promotion was the corresponding roster move after Dallas placed cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs) on injured reserve.

Smith (6-5, 315) entered the NFL in 2017 as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins. He cracked Miami’s 53-man squad as a backup OT but his rookie campaign was marred by injury. He was released by the Dolphins at final cuts in 2018.

That year, he bounced from the New England Patriots’ practice squad to the New York Jets’ taxi squad, where he remained until August 2019. Smith spent last season and this past offseason with the New York Giants, who waived him on Sept. 5.

Smith is the second OT whom the ailing Cowboys have added prior to their Week 2 tilt. On Tuesday, the team plucked Alex Light off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad.

Both blockers will provide a modicum of insurance for a front-five that’s been wracked with injury; starting right tackle and primary swing, La’el Collins (hip) and Cam Erving (knee), respectively, are on IR, and starting left tackle Tyron Smith is questionable to play against Atlanta due to a neck ailment.

If Smith is inactive, the Cowboys’ OL will be comprised of Brandon Knight, Connor Williams, Joe Looney, Zack Martin, and Terence Steele.

