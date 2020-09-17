Ex-NFL GM Urges Cowboys to Send All-Pro to Eagles in Ridiculous Trade

No lede could justifiably summarize the following proposal, so let’s just get right down to business.

Taking to Twitter in the wake of the Dallas Cowboys‘ Week 1 loss to the Rams, former New York Jets general manager and current ESPN NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum suggested Dallas trade All-Pro guard Zack Martin to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz.

“While it’s rare & highly unusual for trades among rivals; given the recent developments of injuries to Blake Jarwin and Philly’s OL (Brooks, Dillard & Johnson) & Ertz’s apparent contract issues (along with Goedert’s development) a Zach Martin for Ertz trade would help both teams,” Tannenbaum tweeted.

Casting aside the fact that player-for-player deals are rare, and trades between division rivals even rarer, no team is swapping a stud offensive lineman for a stud tight end. Zero. Zip. Zilch. Jerry Jones would hang up on Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman at the mere mention of Martin’s name, despite the season-ending injury to TE Blake Jarwin.

Whereas Martin is arguably the best player among the front-five, Jarwin was the distinct fourth option in a passing attack that features Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb.

Now, for the financial ramifications. Shipping away Martin, who inked an $84 million extension in 2018, would trigger a whopping $22 million dead-money hit. The Cowboys would then need to assume Ertz’s $42.5 million pact and $12.481 million 2020 cap number. Bad business.

All to do, what, incrementally improve quarterback Dak Prescott’s weapon chest while siginficantly weakening his protection?

This idea doesn’t warrant additional keystrokes. A Zack-for-Zach trade isn’t happening — not in Madden or real life, not now or ever.

Tannenbaum is the same prognosticator, fired by the Jets and Miami Dolphins, who claimed Prescott would sign a 10-year, $400 million contract this offseason. So … yeah. That should tell you everything.

