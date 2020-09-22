Jerry Jones Puts Cowboys Defense on Notice For Week 3 at Seattle

Overshadowed by the sheer unthinkability of the Cowboys‘ Week 2 comeback victory was a concerning performance by the Dallas defense, which surrendered 39 points and four passing touchdowns to Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan.

What’s especially worrisome is that Ryan emerged from the game statistically unscathed — no interceptions thrown and just one sack absorbed. A mostly clean pocket and little fear of retribution.

This is a disconcerting theme harkening back to last season, and it appears neither changing coaches nor personnel aided in the Cowboys’ reparative efforts.

It barely cut it against the clutchless Falcons and certainly won’t against the undefeated Seahawks in Seattle, owner/general manager Jerry Jones warned his 1-1 bunch entering Week 3.

“We’ve got a lot of work. We’re not taking a football team into Seattle that’s hitting on all cylinders at all,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan. “We’ve got a lot of work to do. You saw it defensively, we’ve got some serious work to do. We’ve got alignments to work on, we’ve got basic defensive technique to work on. We’re still working through the kinds of things you might be working through midway through training camp. Now other teams are too. And so, we’ve got a lot to work on, but that’s the good news.”

Dispiriting Numbers

Dallas brought aboard, among others this offseason, veteran pass-rushers Everson Griffen and Aldon Smith to terrorize opposing signal-callers, paired alongside $105 million defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence — not to mention new, pressure-happy coordinator Mike Nolan.

The collective marriage has yet to yield desired results.

The Cowboys rank 25th in points allowed per game, 24th in total yards, 23rd in passing, and 21st in rushing. Bottom of the barrel across the board. Further, the team has 17 QB pressures (13 from the Griffen-Smith-Lawrence troika), two sacks (one apiece from Griffen and Smith) and one interception (cornerback Chidobe Awuzie).

Nothing from Jaylon Smith. Nothing from Xavier Woods. Nothing a lot different than 2019, except Griffen’s expletive-filled pushback against the sagging stats.

Tough Test Looms

Next on the docket after losing to Jared Goff and somehow beating Ryan is Seattle’s Russell Wilson, arguably the most underrated elite QB of all-time. Wilson threw for 322 yards in Week 1 and 288 yards in his Week 2 takedown of the New England Patriots. He ranks first in the NFL with nine passing touchdowns and fifth in yards (610).

The Seahawks don’t get much from their rushing attack, but Wilson doesn’t need a rushing attack to thrive. He siphons targets to his variety of weapons: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Greg Olsen, and Chris Carson when applicable.

Seattle hung 38 points on Atlanta in the opener and 35 on New England in last Sunday’s conquest. As a unit, the Seahawks rank second in scoring (36.5 points per game) and sixth in passing (287 YPG).

