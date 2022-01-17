49ers’ Nick Bosa Trolls Cowboys Following Playoff Loss

The San Francisco 49ers can’t help but brag about their playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Hours after the 49ers defeated the Cowboys, 23-17, to knock Dallas out of the postseason, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa took to Instagram to deliver an important message: Dallas is no longer America’s team. That honor now belongs to the 49ers, says Bosa.

Nick Bosa with a message for Cowboys fans 💀 pic.twitter.com/HjpPJYFSIQ — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 17, 2022

In the NFC rivals’ first playoff matchup since the 1994 NFC Championship Game, the Niners handed the Cowboys one of their most heartbreaking losses. After storming back from a 23-7 deficit in the fourth quarter, Dallas narrowed the deficit to just six points late in the game.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott led Dallas to the 49ers’ 24-yard-line after a 17-yard rush up the middle as the game was coming to a close. However, time ran out as the official bumped into Prescott, then tried to spot the ball as the Cowboys attempted to hike and spike it following the run.

What a way to end the season pic.twitter.com/A8DqGKKRt2 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 17, 2022

McCarthy Rips Ending to Playoff Loss

Head coach Mike McCarthy blasted the ending to the Cowboys game, which resulted in Dallas exiting the playoffs after one game for the seventh time in their past 10 playoff appearances.

“I have never seen that come down the way it came down, as far as the collision between the umpire and the quarterback,” McCarthy said in the postgame press conference on Sunday, January 16. “We were trying to get inside the 30-yard line to set up the last play. The mechanics were intact, I felt, from our end of it.”

McCarthy claims that he was told time would be put back on the clock following the spike with no time left. Obviously, that did not come to fruition.

“The communication that I was given on the sideline that they were reviewing it, they were going to put time back on the clock. And the next thing I know, they’re running off the field. So, that’s the only facts I have for you. … Yeah, he [the referee] thought they were going to put time back on the clock.”

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Simms Blasts Cowboys’ Decision to Run

Former NFL quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms ripped the Cowboys’ decision to run the football with Prescott with just 14 seconds remaining in the game. Simms — who played eight seasons in the NFL — claims that it takes 17 or 18 seconds to run such a play, along with the ensuing spike.

“Coaches I’ve worked with…Josh McDaniels, Jon Gruden, Bill Belichick…17 or 18 seconds was the line of demarcation for being able to get a play down the middle and still spike the ball,” says Simms. “Cowboys doing it with 14 seconds shows they don’t know the mechanics of that play.’

McCarthy defended the decision to run the football with Prescott — even despite the ending.

“Weigh the risk? I have no problem with the call,” McCarthy said doubling down on the final play call. “We call the situation a church clock situation. This is something we practice every Friday and Saturday. So, we’re trying to get inside the 20-yard line.

“We want the last play to come down to, it would have been some form of five vertical pass concepts. We had two sets based on where we were going to be on the final yardage there. Based on being that tight, 14 seconds, we should clearly get the ball spiked there, and I haven’t seen the replay, I’m sure you have. I was shocked as anybody on offense that we didn’t get to that last play opportunity.”