49ers Star Throws Shade at Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa created headlines by saying the Dallas Cowboys offensive line is “definitely beatable” heading into their postseason clash. Bosa started out by complimenting Tyron Smith but cited the tackle’s recent injuries as a big reason the Niners defensive line wants to “make them work.”

“They’re both very solid players,” Bosa stated during his January 13 press conference. “Obviously, Tyron’s [Smith] had a Hall of Fame career, I think. And him and Trent have been the best tackles in the league for a long time, but they’re definitely beatable.

“There’s tape on them getting beat, and we’re trying to do the same. But they’ve definitely been in and out of the lineup a lot this year, in the past years. So, just game plan is to make them work.”

Here is a look at Bosa’s comments that have Cowboys fans fuming.





Play



49ers Nick Bosa feels confident with his game plan against the Cowboys solid offensive line Via @KNBR 2022-01-14T05:35:02Z

Lawrence on 49ers: ‘It Doesn’t Matter Who Lines Up’

Niners WR Deebo Samuel had 59 carries this season. Of them, 15 (25.4%) went for at least 10 yards and/or touchdown. Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence: “They like attacking the edge, but you know, we like setting edges.” Story on defending Samuel from @JoeJHoyt. https://t.co/UMEKwEq3WK pic.twitter.com/2sbsD3Qipp — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 14, 2022

The 49ers-Cowboys have one of the most storied rivalries in NFL history. The current players are doing their part to reignite some of the heated passion from the 1990s. Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence was asked about Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo but the defender is apparently tired of discussing San Francisco.

“When I look at Jimmy [Garoppolo], see that’s the thing, like I don’t want to come into here and just be talking to media about what we can do or what we about to do,” Lawrence told reporters on January 13. “I want to really focus on our game plan, not worry about what those guys have over there and really just come out on Sunday and attack and play our game.

“It doesn’t matter who lines up. We have to go out there and dominate as a defensive unit and come out with a ‘W’ point blank, period.”

Shanahan on 49ers-Cowboys: ‘I Think That’s as Cool as It Gets’

Kyle Shanahan on why Cowboys are a challenge. pic.twitter.com/mkayFndYmC — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) January 13, 2022

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted he has his doubts about whether today’s players grasp the significance of the Cowboys-Niners rivalry. Shanahan pointed out that the majority of players were extremely young the last time the rivalry was relevant.

“Not at all,” Shanahan said, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “I wish I could say yes, but I mean, some of these players were born in the 2000s. You would like to say so.”

The rivalry is not lost on Shanahan as the 49ers coach called the 2022 matchup “as cool as it gets.”

“Oh, I think that’s as cool as it gets,” Shanahan noted. “That’s the coolest part of my childhood growing up I feel like. My senior year in high school, my dad was with the Broncos and they were able to beat the Packers in the Super Bowl, which was unbelievable.

“But before that, it was seventh grade, eigth grade, ninth grade — ’92, ’93, ’94 — every single year I thought we were the best team in the league.”