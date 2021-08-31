Cowboys Final Roster Cuts: Dallas Waives Veteran Defender

And we’re off.

One day removed from their preseason finale and hours before the final NFL cutdown deadline, the Dallas Cowboys began the process of forming their 53-man regular-season roster.

Per beat reporter Michael Gehlken, the club on Monday evening waived safety Steven Parker, the first of many to draw pink slips prior to Tuesday’s 3 p.m. CT deadline.

“These are the worst days,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Sunday, via the Dallas Morning News. “The next 48 hours is clearly the worst part of the job.”

A 2018 undrafted free agent, Parker joined Dallas last September, initially signing to the practice squad before getting elevated to the active roster. He made eight appearances, logging eight tackles across 78 defensive snaps and 89 special teams snaps.

The latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Cowboys Newsletter!

Positional Reset

Parker was listed as the eighth safety on the offseason depth chart. He became expendable after the Cowboys added free agents Damontae Kazee and Jayron Kearse and drafted sixth-round rookie Israel Mukuamu.

Dallas “unofficially” is projected to carry six safeties on the 2021 squad; three should be considered locks: Kazee, Mukuamu, and Donovan Wilson. Fighting for the remaining three spots are Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker, Darian Thompson, and Tyler Coyle.

“I have no idea what they’re going to do with their defensive backs,” wrote David Helman of the official team website. “In most cases, it’s normal to see NFL teams keep nine or maybe 10 DBs, but this year I could see them carry as many as 12 or 13. You’ve got your obvious starters, but how do you balance developmental backups with core special teamers? It’s easy for those of us on the outside to get rid of someone like Darian Thompson, but that’s a guy John Fassel leaned on last season. And don’t forget that three of their draft picks are defensive backs. It’s a bit of a mess, and I don’t envy the people that have to sort it out.”

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Dallas Dangling OT, DE?

On Monday, Jeff Cavanaugh of 105.3 The Fan reported the Cowboys have made backup offensive tackle Brandon Knight and sophomore defensive end Bradlee Anae available for trade — and could move them “in the next 24 hours.”

“If the Cowboys can find a taker you might hear trades of Brandon Knight/Bradlee Anae per none of your damn business but that’s what I hear,” Cavanaugh tweeted.

Knight currently is the third-string left tackle behind Tyron Smith and Ty Nsekhe. He started nine games for Dallas last year as injuries ravaged the offensive line.

Anae, a 2020 fifth-round draft pick, received starter’s reps this preseason with DeMarcus Lawrence returning from the Physically Unable to Perform list and rookie Chauncey Golston sidelined by a hamstring issue that is expected to land him on short-term injured reserve.

READ NEXT: New Rumor Points to 4-Time All-Pro Soon Joining Cowboys

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL