Cowboys Break Big News Involving WR Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list after passing his physical, the team announced Tuesday.

Cooper, who underwent arthroscopic ankle surgery in January, has yet to participate in training camp nor run a “real route” since having the operation. He’s now eligible to practice ahead of Dallas’ second preseason game Friday against the Arizona Cardinals, though beat reporters consider the four-time Pro Bowler unlikely to see much action before next month’s regular-season opener.

Cooper is the second Cowboys player to come off PUP in as many weeks, joining defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. Remaining on the injured list are kicker Greg Zuerlein (back), defensive tackle Trysten Hill (knee), and rookie defensive end Chauncey Golston (hamstring).

“Cowboys WR Amari Cooper passed his physical and has been removed from PUP list, team announced. Move doesn’t mean Cooper will practice right away, although he could join team in its “mock games” (walkthroughs),” tweeted Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Gehlken added: “Cowboys WR Amari Cooper and DE DeMarcus Lawrence on a similar trajectory. Both started camp on PUP. Both since activated. Neither to practice fully while team in Oxnard. Both expected to play Week 1.”

“DeMarcus Lawrence was taken off PUP last week and hasn’t returned to practice just yet,” echoed Rob Phillips of the official team website. “So Amari might not jump back in right away, but obviously this is a positive step.”

The latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Cowboys Newsletter!

Cooper Clears Up Injury, Surgery

Although he elected for the procedure following the 2020 campaign, the 27-year-old experienced irritation in his ankle in June — the direct result of said procedure, Cooper explained last week.