Cowboys Break Big News Involving WR Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list after passing his physical, the team announced Tuesday.
Cooper, who underwent arthroscopic ankle surgery in January, has yet to participate in training camp nor run a “real route” since having the operation. He’s now eligible to practice ahead of Dallas’ second preseason game Friday against the Arizona Cardinals, though beat reporters consider the four-time Pro Bowler unlikely to see much action before next month’s regular-season opener.
Cooper is the second Cowboys player to come off PUP in as many weeks, joining defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. Remaining on the injured list are kicker Greg Zuerlein (back), defensive tackle Trysten Hill (knee), and rookie defensive end Chauncey Golston (hamstring).
“Cowboys WR Amari Cooper passed his physical and has been removed from PUP list, team announced. Move doesn’t mean Cooper will practice right away, although he could join team in its “mock games” (walkthroughs),” tweeted Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.
Gehlken added: “Cowboys WR Amari Cooper and DE DeMarcus Lawrence on a similar trajectory. Both started camp on PUP. Both since activated. Neither to practice fully while team in Oxnard. Both expected to play Week 1.”
“DeMarcus Lawrence was taken off PUP last week and hasn’t returned to practice just yet,” echoed Rob Phillips of the official team website. “So Amari might not jump back in right away, but obviously this is a positive step.”
The latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!
Sign up for the Heavy on Cowboys Newsletter!
Cooper Clears Up Injury, Surgery
Although he elected for the procedure following the 2020 campaign, the 27-year-old experienced irritation in his ankle in June — the direct result of said procedure, Cooper explained last week.
“Because my foot was jammed up and not as flexible, I didn’t really feel the other injury I had in my bone, the inflammation in my bone,” he told reporters on Aug. 3, via DallasCowboys.com. “But when they took the spurs out, my ankle got more flexible and I was able to really feel that injury, from what I understand.”
Cooper, however, expressed little concern over his availability for Week 1 at Tampa Bay. “I’m close to 100 percent. I wouldn’t say I’m quite 100 percent yet, to be completely candid. But I’m real close,” he said. “I can do everything, maybe a little better, just because I’ve been rehabbing so hard.”
Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones previously stated that he anticipates Cooper and Lawrence ramping up their activity after the Cardinals game when the club breaks camp in Oxnard and resettles in Frisco.
“I bet it’s after Arizona,” Jones said on July 25, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “We’ll get some game activity, I think, out of [the players on PUP].”
Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!
Ex-NFL Team Doctor Gives Outlook on Cooper
Of all the ailments currently plaguing the Cowboys — including that to franchise quarterback Dak Prescott (shoulder) and $105 million pass-rusher Lawrence (back) — Cooper’s rehabilitation is the “biggest worry.” This, according to Dr. David Chao, former head doctor for the then-San Diego Chargers.
“One would think a simple ankle ‘scope in January would be straight forward, but there are still ankle issues and talk of ‘bone inflammation’ and vitamin D deficiency, which doesn’t make sense,” Chao wrote last week for Outkick.com. “The surgery was to remove bone spurs, which typically involves a six-week recovery timeline. It has been over six months now, and he still has not passed a physical. Why should another month solve the issues completely?
“I am not saying Cooper will miss the season or even any regular season games. He has done everything possible and is even trying to play at his lightest weight ever. I am simply observing that this may be something he needs to work through and play with.”
READ NEXT: Cowboys Rookie Out ‘Multiple Weeks’ with Injury
Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL