Cowboys Address Latest Injury to WR Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper suffered bruised ribs amid Sunday’s upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed.

“We’ll see Wednesday how he feels,” McCarthy told reporters Monday, per the official team website. “…I would probably put it in the classification of bruised (ribs).”

No stranger to the injury bug, Cooper was shaken up following a 12-yard catch on the Cowboys’ final drive against the Chargers — a catch that set up kicker Greg Zuerlein’s game-winning 56-yard field goal. He exited the contest and did not return.

“After being helped off the field by the medical staff, Cooper watched the final few plays from the sideline with his helmet on,” the team website noted.

Cooper finished with 24 yards on three receptions in the 20-17 victory. His status will be updated again Wednesday after Dallas — scheduled to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 3 — conducts a walkthrough practice.

The Cowboys are already without No. 3 WR Michael Gallup, who’s sidelined 3-5 weeks due to a calf injury he suffered in the season opener. Gallup since has been moved to injured reserve.

Cedrick Wilson is next in line to start opposite CeeDee Lamb if Cooper were to miss any time. Wilson made two grabs for 20 yards at Los Angeles.

The latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Other Injuries

In addition to Cooper, McCarthy revealed that starting defensive linemen Carlos Watkins (knee) and Dorance Armstrong (ankle) are dealing with ailments in the wake of Sunday’s game.

Watkins recorded three tackles (two solo) across 40 defensive snaps at SoFi Stadium. Armstrong, helping fill the voids left by DeMarcus Lawrence (foot; IR) and Randy Gregory (COVID-19 protocols), notched one solo tackle and a quarterback hit.

Gregory is expected to come off the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Dallas’ showdown with Philadelphia, team vice president Stephen Jones affirmed Monday.

“We’ll have Randy back off the COVID list this week,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “All the guys who covered our team here, you guys know what we think of Randy and the kind of off-season he had, the kind of training he had, the type of pre-season he had. Bring him back in the mix. I just think this defense should only improve as the season moves forward.”

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

McCarthy Compliments TE Blocking

It doesn’t show in the box score, but Cowboys tight ends Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz were instrumental against Los Angeles, helping pave the way for Tony Pollard’s 109-yard rushing explosion. Pollard averaged a sparkling 8.4 yards per carry thanks in large part to the two-headed duo.

“I thought both our tight ends blocked very well,” McCarthy said Monday, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I thought Dalton probably had one of his best performances blocking. … We needed a big performance from our tight ends, and we got it yesterday.”

READ NEXT: Cowboys’ Jones Hints at New Roles for Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL