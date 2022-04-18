Cowboys Star Admits Trading Amari Cooper Made Offense Worse

One of the Dallas Cowboys‘ most prominent players had made it abundantly clear the team’s offense was better with wide receiver Amari Cooper.

The Cowboys elected to trade Cooper this offseason after he spent 54 games and nearly 4 years in Dallas. The four-time Pro Bowler went to the Cleveland Browns with a 2022 fifth-round pick in exchange for the Browns’ fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick.

While the Cowboys have signed wide receiver James Washington and committed to a future with Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb leading the pass-catchers, it still feels like there is a hole. Even Dallas tight end Dalton Schultz believes so, which he stated during media availability on April 18.

“Obviously we’re a better offense with him,” Schultz said according to The Athletic reporter Jon Machota. “Unfortunately, we don’t have him, so I think the next step is just having guys step up. There’s room to grow in a bunch of other aspects of the game.”

Schultz is one of the players that can take on even more production in 2022, but Cooper’s presence and production as an outside receiver is something that will be need to be replicated by the likes of Lamb, Gallup or a new addition.

Cowboys Receivers Getting More Work with Dak Prescott

The good news for the remaining group of Dallas pass-catchers is that quarterback Dak Prescott has been healthy and available to work with. Coming into 2021, Prescott was still recovering from his ankle injury in the 2020 season, which meant he had to focus on rehab for a large part of the offseason.

Schultz revealed that it’s been a noticeable difference so far, and that he and other receivers have been getting plenty of work in with Prescott, according to ESPN reporter Todd Archer.

“Dalton Schultz said players have had ‘ample opportunities,’ to get on field w/ Dak Prescott this offseason,” Archer Tweeted on April 18. “He thinks he has missed just one throwing session with the QB so far. ‘We’re definitely ahead of where we were last year,’ he said, referencing Prescott’s 2021 ankle rehab.”

What should be exciting about that is that Prescott threw for 4449 passing yards in 2021, the second-highest season total of his NFL career. His 37 touchdowns in 2021 is the most he’s thrown in a single season, according to Pro Football Reference.

Similarly, it should bode well for Schultz. After a breakout 2020 season, the tight end followed up in 2021 with 808 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, both career highs.

Schultz Wants to Stay in Dallas

Another notable comment Schultz made during his conversations with the media was about his future. Currently, the 25-year-old is playing on the franchise tag after his rookie contract ran out.

Schultz is getting a tidy $10.93 million for 2022 according to Spotrac, but the tight end expressed his interest for a deal that would make him a Cowboy for years to come.

“I think it’s a good start,” Schultz said according to Machota. “Obviously this is the place I want to be. I love being here. I love this organization. I want to work out a long-term deal and I think they do too. I hope we can get that done.”

A long-term deal would make sense, but the franchise tag allows the Cowboys to observe how Schultz does in 2022 before making a decision.