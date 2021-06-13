Cowboys Veteran Strongly Declares ‘Competition’ for Starting Job

Anthony Brown is singing for his supper, forced to compete for a starting role in the Dallas Cowboys‘ revamped secondary.

And the veteran cornerback is fine belting out the proverbial notes.

“There’s always competition,” Brown told reporters Tuesday, via WFAA.com. “It’s the NFL. There’s always going to be competition.”

Entering his sixth season with the organization, his age-27 campaign, Brown is the forgotten man among Dallas’ new-look back end, after the team imported rookie CBs Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright. The 2016 sixth-rounder made 10 appearances last year — including eight starts — and logged 39 combined tackles, three pass deflections, and two interceptions across 534 defensive snaps.

All told, Brown has 66 games (41 starts) of experience for the Cowboys, posting 211 combined tackles, 35 PDs, six INTs, and three forced fumbles. The Purdue product inked a three-year, $15.5 million extension in March 2020. He’s due $4.25 million in base salary for 2021.

The Dallas Morning News reported Thursday that Brown is the “favorite to start opposite Trevon Diggs” in the Cowboys’ Sept. 9 regular-season opener at Tampa Bay.

That CB2 distinction, however, won’t come without a fight.

To which Brown says … bring it on.