Cowboys Make Final Call on Signing Antonio Brown After Public Plea

To no one’s surprise, the Dallas Cowboys will not be signing Antonio Brown.

The Cowboys have a need at wide receiver but have no intention of bringing in Brown, who told owner Jerry Jones to call him last week.

Jones responded with a simple two-word answer via TMZ on Thursday, saying, “We’re good.”

Jones expanded further, saying he’s interested in letting his young wide receivers earn their spot on the roster.

“We want to give these young guys a real chance to make this team,” Jones said.

CeeDee Lamb headlines the Dallas wide receiver corps but the team will have little proven depth behind him to start the year. Michael Gallup is still rehabbing following surgery to repair a torn ACL and James Washington — who signed with the Cowboys in the offseason — recently underwent surgery for a foot fracture. Neither will be ready for Week 1.

Rookie third-round pick Jalen Tolbert, Noah Brown, Simi Fehoko, Dennis Houston, KaVontae Turpin, Brandon Smith and T.J. Vasher are the other names on the depth chart battle for spots in the receiver rotation. With just 39 catches for 425 yards, Brown is the most proven name in that group.

Drama Brown Brings is Not Something Cowboys Want

Brown’s resume as a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro would make him an intriguing add. But the drama that follows the 34-year-old is the last thing the Cowboys need this season.

The last time Brown was on an NFL field he was seen ripping off pads and shirt mid-game on his way to the locker room. The Buccaneers let him go shortly after and no other team has been willing to roll the dice with the unpredicatable pass-catcher.

Football appears to be an afterthought for Brown at this point in his life. He’s pursuing a rap career and has done little to show that he’s ready to get back on the field.

.@AB84 interview with @CharlyOnTV Discusses his music career, playing football next season, and all things FCF@fuboSports pic.twitter.com/d3pigdoLO2 — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 29, 2022

“I do what I want. Obviously, I’m a 12-year veteran, one of the best players of all time. My job is to live. Life is about living,” Brown said in May during an interview during a Fan Controlled Football League game. “We all gonna die. It’s not for you to find out about what I’m going to do. Obviously, I’m a rapper. I do shows. I’m an independent businessman. Business is booming.”

CeeDee Lamb Dealing With Foot Injury

Lamb has missed two consecutive pracitces with a foot issue. He has a cut that required stiches on the foot — a result of what he describes as “clown stuff” to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Talked to CeeDee Lamb. Has a cut on his foot that required stitches. Wouldnt say how it happened. Just begrudgingly said clown stuff — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 17, 2022

With Lamb out, it provided even further opportunity for the young wide receivers to step up, which quarterback Dak Prescott stressed after Thursday’s practice.

“This is exactly about that time to work and make other guys step up, take advantage of their opportunity,” Prescott said. “Who knows, hopefully not, but there may be times that those guys aren’t available and we’ve got to know what we’re working with. Those guys have got to know what I expect of them and how they expect me to throw the ball. So that’s all good things to be worked on.”

The Cowboys appear set on making it work with their current crop of pass-catchers so we’ll see how things shake out when roster cuts arrive.