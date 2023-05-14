Proposed Cowboys Trade Takes Advantage of Cardinals’ ‘Head Scratcher’ Decision

An Arizona Cardinals star is being proposed as a possible trade pick-up for the Dallas Cowboys after the team declined his fifth-year option.

Dallas has already made key acquisitions for the defense this season, adding both experience and youth in the forms of cornerback Stephon Gilmore and the team’s first-round draft pick defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

Blogging the Boys Brian Martin thinks the team should consider adding another new name in Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons. Simmons, similarly to Cowboys star Micah Parsons, is a talented, multi-position player who has not lived up to expectations in Arizona.

“While the 49ers decision not to pick up Javon Kinlaw’s fifth-year option wasn’t a big surprise, the Arizona Cardinals deciding not to pick up Isaiah Simmons’ is definitely a head scratcher,” Martin wrote. “It’s true they haven’t really been able to tap into his talent as of yet so far in his career as a versatile, hybrid defender, but he still is one of their better defenders.”

The idea of “buying low and selling high” on Simmons is intriguing, but there’s certainly a risk considering that the former Clemson Tiger hasn’t consistently performed at the level the Cardinals expected.

Simmons Starts Career with Cardinals

It’s fair to say that Simmons had growing pains in his first couple of years with Arizona. After being drafted with the 8th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Simmons walked into a team with high expectations.

As a rookie, Simmons only started 7 games as he worked his way into the squad. According to Pro Football Reference, he totaled just 54 tackles but did chip in with an interception and two sacks.

He cracked the 100-tackle mark in his follow-up season and leaned into his ball-hunting abilities by forcing four fumbles and adding another interception. It was a step up for sure, but it was still clearly a work in progress.

2022 was even more encouraging as Simmons brought down two interceptions (one being a pick-six,) forcing two fumbles and totaling four sacks. Seven passes defended and 99 total tackles helped as well, and was the kind of stat line that shows exactly how versatile Simmons can be.

Cowboys Issues at LInebacker

Part of the reason that Martin suggests Simmons as a player to look at is the Cowboys’ depth at linebacker. Besides a lack of experience, there have also been consistent injury issues for players like Leighton Vander Esch and Jabril Cox.

“As things stand right now, Dallas’ depth at linebacker is somewhat of a concern,” Martin says. “Other than Leighton Vander Esch and Damone Clark, the Cowboys have quite a bit of young and unproven players at the position.”

Simmons would be the type of linebacker that could transition between roles in the linebacker group, which would be a form of insurance. When looking at Simmons’ salary still due in 2023 (just $3.4 million after roster bonus,) it would be a cost-effective way to cover multiple positions for a cheap price.

It may be the last season of Simmons’ cheap contract, but the Cowboys could set themselves up for a one-and-done year with the linebacker or re-sign him for the long-term.