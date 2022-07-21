Proposed Cowboys Trade Brings Falcons Pro Bowler to Dallas: ‘Perfect Sense’

Training camp is less than a week away for the Dallas Cowboys, but the team is being connected to a trade for an Atlanta Falcons star.

In terms of areas of need, Heavy has been covering the links and reports of Dallas needing to add at wide receiver and linebacker. The Cowboys actually signed two linebackers, Christian Sam and Malik Jefferson, recently but neither are arriving in free agency to compete for a starting job.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox proposed a move for Dallas to acquire Falcons linebacker Deion Jones. Jones has been with the Falcons for six seasons, but has been linked to a trade for the majority of the 2022 offseason.

“If the Cowboys are willing to make a trade, Deion Jones of the Atlanta Falcons is a target who makes perfect sense, so long as Dallas is willing to take on some of the $24.9 million in dead money remaining on his contract,” Knox wrote on July 21.

Knox thinks that the Cowboys will need to shell out just a sixth-round pick for the linebacker, which feels like a steal. However, there’s a reason why Jones hasn’t moved yet this offseason despite being a Pro Bowler in 2017.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Falcons LB Is Currently Recovering

As Heavy covered in May, the likely reason the Cowboys or any NFL team hasn’t made a move for the linebacker is his offseason surgery. NFL insider Ari Meirov reported that he had an operation on his shoulder and added an update about his status with the Falcons.

“#Falcons LB Deion Jones underwent shoulder surgery and will miss the offseason workout program. Jones carries a large $20M cap number this season and there have been some rumblings about his future in Atlanta,” Meirov wrote on Twitter on May 26.

So while Jones is expected to be healthy and ready for the 2022 NFL season, his trade potential was severely diminished due to teams not wanting to take a risk on an injured player. Now that he’s close to a full bill of health, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he will get dealt to a team mid-training camp.

But is he a fit for the Cowboys? Talent wise, yes. Price wise, not so much.

Cowboys Have Cap Space, Jones Is Expensive

Spotrac states that Jones is due $14.7 million in salary and roster bonuses this season, a proper salary for an elite level player. But with his offseason surgery and the Cowboys estimated cap space of $20.1 million, that number looks even larger.

Dallas could afford Jones if they were dead-set on him, but they’d be closing the door on any other major signings, and could also potentially get in trouble with re-signing current players. $5.4 million would be a small budget to work with during the regular season.

That being said, Jones had 87 tackles in 16 games last year according to PFR, adding two sacks and eight tackles for loss. The former LSU Tiger has somewhat fallen from the national media scope, but it’s clear he is still a very capable starting linebacker in the NFL.

That being said, if Dallas feels the need at linebacker is dire enough, there are few names available that are as talented as Jones is.