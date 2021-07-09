Insider Calls out Cowboys for Biggest Weakness, Urges Signing

The Dallas Cowboys have not made a move at quarterback this offseason leaving little insurance behind Dak Prescott. This is particularly concerning given Dak Prescott is coming off two surgeries after sustaining a season-ending ankle injury last October.

The good news is all signs point to Prescott being back at full strength, but it is still troubling that the Cowboys failed to bring in a veteran quarterback after losing Andy Dalton in free agency. ESPN’s Field Yates cited adding a backup quarterback as the one move the Cowboys still need to make this offseason.

“While the Cowboys are thrilled to have Prescott back and healthy, the depth chart behind him looks razor thin right now with Cooper Rush, Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci serving as the backups,” Yates explained. “As rosters thin in August, there will likely be more established quarterbacks who become available, and Dallas would do well to explore one of those options.”

The Cowboys Passed on Signing a Number of QBs Including J.T. Barrett & Jeff Driskel

The Cowboys brought in a number of quarterbacks this offseason including J.T. Barrett and Jeff Driskel but ultimately opted not to sign another player. Barring a change, the Cowboys will head into training camp with Cooper Rush, Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert all competing for the backup role. Earlier this offseason, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy indicated the team wanted to add another quarterback to the roster.

“You’re always looking to upgrade that position, whether it’s via the draft or free agency,” McCarthy noted in April, per WFAA.com. “I will say we definitely want to add some competition to the room.”

Not only was Prescott sidelined last season, but Dalton also missed games giving an opportunity to the other quarterbacks on the roster. None of the players played particularly well in their limited opportunities. DiNucci believes he can take a step forward in his second season noting that his two appearances in 2021, “wasn’t me out there.”

“I think we had a really good rookie class last year, really talented, so a lot of us are ready to show what we can do,” DiNucci told DallasCowboys.com. “Obviously I played in two games last year, but I feel like that wasn’t me out there. I get a chance to get in the huddle, play confident, play comfortable and just let it all hang out. We realize that spots are on the line, so it’ll be fun, it’ll be competitive, but that’s all you can ask for.”

Nick Foles & Gardner Minshew Are Two Potential Quarterbacks the Cowboys Could Acquire

As Yates indicated, there are some veteran quarterbacks that could be cap casualties making them available closer to the start of the season. Players like Nick Foles and Gardner Minshew are two possible trade targets for the Cowboys to explore as neither the Bears nor Jaguars appear to be asking for a lot in return.

It is reassuring for Prescott to sound so confident heading into this season, but the Cowboys would be wise to provide better insurance behind their franchise quarterback. As for Prescott, the Cowboys quarterback is ready to put all the injury talk behind him.

“I’ve buried the injury,” Prescott said, per ESPN. “Honestly, guys, you know me, from the point of practice, from the point of just moving forward and going about my life, I’ve buried it mentally. And I think you guys and a lot of people around have to help me in burying it as well as we move forward.”