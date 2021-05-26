Cowboys Hire Former Giants Head Coach: Report

Past or present, the Dallas Cowboys are now carrying four NFL head coaches on their payroll.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Cowboys on Wednesday hired ex-New York Giants head man Ben McAdoo to work as a “consultant” under HC Mike McCarthy, whom he knows from their time together in Green Bay.

McAdoo, as mentioned, joins a star-studded staff in Dallas that includes former Atlanta Falcons HC Dan Quinn (defensive coordinator) and former Miami Dolphins HC Joe Philbin (offensive line coach), as well as highly-touted offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who’s likely to receive a head-coaching job in 2022.

Background on McAdoo

The Super Bowl XLV champion rose up the coaching ranks from the bottom rung of the NFL ladder, cutting his teeth as an offensive quality control coordinator for the New Orleans Saints in 2004. The next year, he was employed as OL coach for the San Francisco 49ers. In 2006, McCarthy hired McAdoo as the Packers’ new tight ends coach, a position he held for six seasons.

In 2012, McAdoo was promoted to quarterbacks coach, working with future Hall-of-Fame field general Aaron Rodgers and alongside McCarthy, the team’s primary play-caller. Although his focus was narrowed to QBs, McAdoo’s influence was felt throughout the offense.