Unlikely Cowboys Player Predicted to Make Pro Bowl in 2021

The forgotten man among the NFL’s best supporting cast, Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin is now, too, in the “Pro Bowl conversation.”

Beat reporter David Helman of the Cowboys’ official website believes Jarwin may find himself at Allegiant Stadium — site of the 2022 all-star festivities — in February.

“Honestly, [TE Dalton] Schultz probably should have been in the conversation last year, though that’s partially because the tight end position had a bit of a down year in the NFC in 2020,” Helman wrote Monday. “I’ve been very high on Jarwin for a few years now. I think he’s got great hands, and is a bit more of a downfield threat than Schultz. If he’s healthy for all 16 games, I could see him finishing with 700-800 yards and 5-8 touchdowns. That should be more than enough to put him in the Pro Bowl conversation – especially if the Cowboys are winning games.”

Skepticism Abound

It’s difficult to envision Jarwin cracking his first-career Pro Bowl this coming season. For one, he missed the majority of the 2020 campaign after tearing his ACL in the opener, allowing backup Dalton Schultz to shine in his stead with 63 receptions for 615 yards and four touchdowns across 973 offensive snaps.

For two, Jarwin faces NFC competition from the likes of San Francisco’s George Kittle, Detroit’s T.J. Hockensen, and the Giants’ Evan Engram — all of whom are focal parts of their respective offenses.

Jarwin is … not. And being buried beneath Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb on the pass-catching totem pole renders the 26-year-old (as well as Schultz) a “long shot,” according to in-house team reporter Jonny Auping.

“On one hand, Dak Prescott has so many weapons. There are only so many touchdowns that can be scored so if that scoring offense is relatively balanced, I don’t see either tight end having eye-popping stats,” Auping wrote. “And the question you referenced is correct; there are a lot of really good tight ends in the NFL and the NFC specifically. I think if you ranked Jarwin or Schultz on that list you’d run out of Pro Bowl spots before you got to either of their names.”

