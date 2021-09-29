Cowboys Called on to Bench Offensive Starter ‘Immediately’

An offensive shakeup could be coming to the Dallas Cowboys … if Bleacher Report gets its way.

The sports media outlet recently urged the Cowboys to “immediately” bench starting tight end Blake Jarwin for Dalton Schultz following Monday’s victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Tight end Blake Jarwin was one of the few Dallas Cowboys who didn’t have a big game against the Eagles on Monday night, catching just two passes for 14 yards,” wrote BR columnist Alex Kay.

“During the season, he has caught eight of his nine targets for 71 yards, ho-hum numbers for a player logging 120 snaps in a dynamic offense.

“The fifth-year pro missed all but one game last year with a torn ACL, and the injury may be limiting his ability in 2021, resulting in his earning a middling 60.2 PFF grade over three contests.”

Changing of the Guard?

While the Cowboys haven’t given any indication that Jarwin’s job is in danger, it’s becoming clear that Schultz is the preferred TE target for quarterback Dak Prescott. The latter led the team in receiving against the Eagles, notching six receptions for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

Through three games, Schultz ranks third on the Cowboys offense with 143 receiving yards on 14 catches, averaging more yards per reception (10.2) than star wide receiver Amari Cooper (9.9).

“Dalton Schultz deserves to be the clear No. 1 tight end in Dallas after his performance against Philadelphia,” Kay wrote. … “Schultz logged 53 out of a possible 76 snaps in the game, just 10 more than the ineffective Jarwin. He’s up to an impressive 82 PFF grade on the year and could improve with more work.

“The Cowboys have plenty of stars in their receiving corps, but Schultz adds a dimension that this offense has lacked for much of quarterback Dak Prescott’s career.”

Teammates, Coaches Rave About Schultz

The 2018 fourth-round draft pick has caught the eye of those around him — including Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb, who has one less TD grab (1) than Schultz on the year. On Wednesday, Lamb lauded Schultz’s breakout performance against the Eagles.

“Man, he’s clutch,” Lamb said, per Jori Epstein of USA Today. “He has great hands, has always fought through for us whether it’s blocking or running a great route catching the ball. He’s done it time and time again. That last touchdown definitely caught a lot of people by surprise.”

Schultz’s best play in Week 3 came on a 21-yard TD snag — his second score of the evening, which ballooned the Cowboys’ lead to 41-14 — in which he outmaneuvered several Philly defenders en route to the end zone, displaying ability that took offensive coordinator Kellen Moore by surprise.

“Looked like Zeke out there in the open field,” Moore said of Schultz on Tuesday, per USA Today.

