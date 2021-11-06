Cowboys Lose Pass-Catcher, Sign Massive Defender

The Dallas Cowboys made a trio of roster moves on the eve of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

According to the official team site, the Cowboys on Saturday sent tight end Blake Jarwin to injured reserve while activating linebacker Francis Bernard from IR and elevating defensive tackle Justin Hamilton from the practice squad.

The team also took inaction, opting against activating wide receiver Michael Gallup, who has not played since the season-opener due to a calf strain. Gallup was designated to return on Oct. 25 and is participating in practice, but head coach Mike McCarthy appears to be slow-walking his re-entry into the lineup alongside Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb.

“Just want to see him get through a full week and then evaluate it,” McCarthy said Thursday, Nov. 4, via the official team site. “I thought he had a really good week last week. We’ll just see how it goes. We’re kind of up in the air on where he is.”

Gallup’s absence is notable with Cooper (hamstring) and Lamb (ankle) pushing through lower-body ailments. Both wideouts, listed as questionable on the final status report, are expected to play in Week 9.

Cedrick Wilson will continue to operate as the No. 3 WR.

Jarwin Expected Back this Season

The bad news for Jarwin, who missed nearly all of last year with a torn ACL, is that he’ll be forced to sit out a minimum of three games on IR, per NFL rules. The good news is he’s expected to return this season, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported.

“Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin is believed to have injured hip Sunday on this first-quarter hit from Vikings S Harrison Smith,” Gehlken tweeted Saturday, providing video of the play. “After undergoing an MRI this week, he is expected back in 2021. Will miss at least three games while on injured reserve.”

Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin is believed to have injured hip Sunday on this first-quarter hit from Vikings S Harrison Smith. After undergoing an MRI this week, he is expected back in 2021. Will miss at least three games while on injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/SNyLMtKXfw — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 6, 2021

Jarwin, 27, had fallen to (at least) fourth in the pass-catching pecking order behind Cooper, Lamb, and fellow TE Dalton Schultz, the preferred safety blanket for quarterback Dak Prescott. Jarwin has posted 90 yards and two TDs on 10 receptions across seven games compared to Schultz’s 33-370-3 line.

Backing up Schultz versus Denver will be Jeremy Sprinkle and Sean McKeon, a buzzed-about 2020 undrafted free agent who earlier this week was activated from IR. McKeon hasn’t played in 2021 after sustaining a high-ankle sprain during the preseason.

“That trio is well-geared to impose physicality in run game when rotating in ’12 personnel, starting Sunday vs. Broncos,” Gehlken noted.

Analyzing Other Roster Moves

Hamilton’s rise from the taxi squad to the 53 is familiar territory for the sixth-year vet, who’s being promoted for the fourth time this season. A massive run-clogger at 6-foot-2, 315 pounds, he logged three combined tackles and one QB hit in last week’s win at Minnesota.

Cowboys signed NT Justin Hamilton from practice squad to 53-man roster today, sources said. He earned it. Hamilton was a force last Sunday vs. Vikings, his night including a sequence in which he drew a holding call on consecutive snaps. pic.twitter.com/YmFmKynKMh — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 6, 2021

Francis is a second-year former UDFA who drew rave reviews as a rookie, appearing in 13 games. He’s been mothballed since straining his hamstring at the beginning of training camp in late July.

The Utah product, assuming he’s active, will provide further depth on special teams and may spell LBs Micah Parsons or Leighton Vander Esch against the Broncos. Bernard only saw seven defensive snaps last season under then-coordinator Mike Nolan.