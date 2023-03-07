‘Blockbuster’ Trade Proposal Sees Cowboys Land $40 Million Star

The Dallas Cowboys could be the ideal landing spot in landing a former Pro Bowler.

As proposed by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, a “top hypothetical” trade package would see the Cowboys unloading a seventh-round draft pick in this year’s draft in exchange for Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin. In this scenario, the Cowboys would lean on Griffin as a secondary option if they can’t pull off a trade for Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Why Shaquil Griffin Could Serve as Cowboys’ No. 2 CB

While Griffin struggled with injuries last season and underwhelming play the previous year, Knox explains why the veteran cornerback can be an appealing option for Dallas.

“If the Cowboys balk at the price of acquiring Ramsey, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin could be a nice alternative,” said Knox. “Griffin missed the bulk of last season with a back injury and wasn’t particularly effective the year before (109.5 OPR), but he was a Pro Bowler with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. He’s a tier or two below Ramsey, but he’s only 27 years old and could likely be acquired on the cheap.”

While the Cowboys could certainly acquire Griffin via trade for a low draft pick, the 27-year-old will likely become a free agent in the coming days, as ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes. The Jaguars will release Griffin if they can’t find a trade partner.

“The Jaguars are expected to release or attempt to trade CB Shaquill Griffin in the coming days, per sources,” said Fowler. “A release would save $13.1 million in cap space. Still just 27 and a former Pro Bowler, Griffin figures to be a key player in the cornerback market.”

Shaquil Griffin Actually Turned in Solid 2021 Season

Griffin appeared in just five games last season after starting 14 games during his first season in Jacksonville during the 2021 season. According to Pro Football Focus, Griffin did struggle last season, posting a 61.8 defensive grade. However, he was actually solid during the previous season, posting a 72.0 defensive grade. Among all cornerbacks — with at least 500 snaps — during the 2021 season, Griffin ranked 22nd in defensive grade.

In other words, he was one of the better starting cornerbacks in the league despite playing on a defensive unit that ranked 28th in the league in points allowed per game.

While Griffin isn’t a superstar and nowhere near the dominant corner that Ramsey is — for perspective, Ramsey posted an 86.4 defensive grade, ranking fourth among all cornerbacks last season — he is a solid cornerback. As Knox notes, acquiring Griffin would allow the Cowboys to solve their cornerback void opposite of Trevon Diggs.