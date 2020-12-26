Cowboys OC Kellen Moore Could Take HC Job ‘In The Coming Days’: Report

Sunday’s game might be Kellen Moore’s last with the Dallas Cowboys.

Furthering swirling rumors, FootballScoop.com reported Saturday that Boise State is “targeting” the current Cowboys offensive coordinator as their next head coach, a deal which could fall together in the “coming days.”

“Sources tell FootballScoop Boise State is targeting Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to become the next head coach of the Broncos,” the report stated. “Sources add that if Moore does choose to return to Boise, over remaining in the NFL, Boise would like to agree to terms in the coming days.”

Before he’d call plays for the Cowboys, Moore was quarterbacking Boise State from 2008-2011. He finished his collegiate tenure having completed 1,157 passes for 14,667 yards, 142 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. Moore was a Heisman finalist in 2010 and the first QB in FBS history to record at least 50 career wins.

Moore went undrafted in 2012 and lasted three seasons with the Detroit Lions before bolting to the Cowboys, with whom he’d spend the 2015-17 campaigns as a backup. In 2018, he announced his retirement and subsequent foray into coaching; his first gig was a big one: Cowboys QBs coach.

In 2019, Moore was promoted to OC under then-HC Jason Garrett. He was an instant hit with franchise QB Dak Prescott, devising an offense that ranked in the top-five in most statistical categories. Moore was retained this past offseason by new head Mike McCarthy, who granted the 32-year-old full play-calling autonomy.

Dallas again boasted a powerhouse attack until Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5. Moore nonetheless made chicken salad out of chicken you-know-what. Despite the obvious downgrade in talent from Dak to Andy Dalton, the offense has scored 71 points over their last two games — both wins.

The 5-9 Cowboys, still alive for the NFC East title, host the 4-9-1 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. If they lose, it’s possible Moore has a new job in place by Monday morning.

McCarthy Responds to Moore Speculation

The dot-connecting began in earnest when it was announced that BSU HC Bryan Harsin is defecting to Auburn. As of Wednesday, however, Moore and Cowboys head man Mike McCarthy hadn’t discussed the former’s potential departure as Harsin’s successor.

“I have not talked to Kellen (Moore) yet about it, which is not abnormal. Wednesday’s a busy day where you’re putting in the game plan,” McCarthy said, via Radio.com. “But, I’m sure, if there’s something to talk about we’ll definitely talk about it. I think with anything (involving) career advancement you just handle those opportunities on an individual basis.”

Former Cowboys exec and Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Gil Brandt was among the first to posture Moore’s one-way ticket back to the Gem State. Brandt tweeted: “The Boise St job is one of the best in America. Great facilities, supportive admin, can easily recruit west coast, great place to raise family. It doesn’t have to be a stepping-stone job but it has landed many coaches much bigger gigs. Kellen Moore would be an excellent choice.”

