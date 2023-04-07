Cowboys’ Brandin Cooks Sends Message to CeeDee Lamb About No. 1 WR Spot

One of the Dallas Cowboys’ biggest offseason additions, wide receiver Brandin Cooks, has an important message for his new teammate CeeDee Lamb.

Dallas needed a new top-end receiver and they found their answer in the former Houston Texans star, trading a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick for the 29-year-old receiver.

Now, the new weapon for the Cowboys is speaking on the No. 1 role in the WR group. In an interview with ESPN reporter Adam Schefter on April 4, Cooks made it clear that he’s “here to help.”

“CeeDee, you’re talking about a guy that’s been electric since the moment he stepped into this league, but you saw last year what he did to really just go into that mode of a true No. 1 receiver,” Cooks said on The Adam Schefter Podcast on Tuesday. “I’ve got a lot of respect for his game from afar, and I hit him up and was like, ‘Look, I’m coming to just help.’ Like, there’s no ego.”

Despite not having a single Pro Bowl or All-Pro honor, Cooks has been one of the most prolific receivers in the NFL over the past decade and has been a No. 1 receiver almost everywhere he’s played.

Cooks Speaks on Dak Prescott

Besides letting the Cowboys fandom know that he’s not expecting to snatch the No. 1 role from Lamb, Cooks also spoke on his new quarterback Dak Prescott and his desire to work with him.

Over the past three seasons, Cooks has dealt with a rotating cast of quarterbacks. Deshaun Watson, Tyrod Taylor and Davis Mills have all started six or more games with Cooks as an option. He should now be able to rely on a consistent presence.

“And then you talk about Dak, his competitive nature, the way that he goes about his work, you hear about it from teammates or ex-teammates, the way that he carries himself, I’m truly excited to be able to play with a guy that who is hungry to get better,” Cooks said to Schefter.

Cooks’ luck with quarterbacks recently hasn’t been good. But the Oregon State product has also played with future Hall of Famers like Tom Brady and Drew Brees and he can potentially use that experience to help himself and Prescott.

Cowboys Meeting with Promising WRs

After the addition of Cooks, there was speculation on whether or not Dallas will add any other reinforcement to the wide receiver group. If the team’s recent Top 30 visits are any indication, a rookie pass-catcher early in the draft could be in the cards.

As Heavy recently covered, the Cowboys have visited with Boston College standout Zay Flowers and TCU star Quentin Johnston. At 5’9″ and 6’3″ respectively, the two prospects are wildly different options.

What they do share is hype. Both are attracting major NFL interest for their respective skillsets, and it’s hard to imagine either player still being available after the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

The Cowboys are clearly interested, but there is still a significant gap between a visit and an actual selection.