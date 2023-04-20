Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Gets Honest on Brandin Cooks Trade

It didn’t take long for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to recognize the “real” speed of his new pass-catcher Brandin Cooks.

Prescott recently sat down with Adam Schefter of ESPN for a chat on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” and discussed his first throwing session with Cooks, which came just prior to the interview.

“Got a good little throwing session in today. Got to throw with B. Cooks; it’s going well,” Prescott said. “It’s exciting, I’ll say that. It was very exciting to throw with him today. The guy is different. That is real speed.”

The Cowboys traded for Cooks in March, adding a key veteran to their wide receiver corps to accompany Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. The move — which cost the Cowboys a fifth-round pick in 2023 and a sixth-round pick in 2024 — added some much-needed depth to a unit that was missing it a year ago.

Cooks played the last three seasons in Houston, going over 1,000 yards in two of those campaigns. He missed four games last season for the struggling Texans but still managed 57 catches for 699 yards and three touchdowns.

Cooks is entering his 10th NFL season but still can supply the speed that made him a first-round pick back in 2014. He posted a 40-yard dash time of 4.33 seconds at the combine, which is quicker than just about every Cowboys player outside of KaVontae Turpin.

Brandin Cooks Excited to Work With CeeDee Lamb

NFC East matters: Commanders’ President @whoisjwright on running a franchise that is being sold. Cowboys’ QB @dak on his off-season, Brandin Cooks, Ezekiel Elliott, Jalen Hurts’ new contract and playing in Washington. 🎧 https://t.co/2VcPPpzcEG pic.twitter.com/XskUDEa5f3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2023

Cooks has a solid resume and his speed makes him a dangerous weapon. However, he doesn’t have any plans of snatching the No. 1 wide receiver role from Lamb, who thrived last year as the team’s top pass-catcher. There’s a large amount of mutual respect between the two.

“CeeDee, you’re talking about a guy that’s been electric since the moment he stepped into this league, but you saw last year what he did to really just go into that mode of a true No. 1 receiver,” Cooks said on The Adam Schefter Podcast. “I’ve got a lot of respect for his game from afar, and I hit him up and was like, ‘Look, I’m coming to just help.’ Like, there’s no ego.”

After the Cowboys were eliminated from the postseason, Lamb made a plea to the front office this offseason to add more weapons to the passing game.

“You gotta surround (the quarterback),” Lamb said on the “Around The NFL” podcast. “You go look at the Eagles, and they’ve got three receivers, a great tight end group, they run the ball well, the O-line is very phenomenal. You look at San Fran, they surrounded their quarterback and you get success ultimately. I mean we’ve got just as many weapons, but that extra player, all it takes is one.”

Dak Prescott Still Holding Out Hope on Ezekiel Elliott Reunion

The big takeaway from Prescott’s appearance with Schefter was his stance on Ezekiel Elliott’s situation. Elliott was released by the Cowboys in March in a cap-saving move but Prescott is still holding out hope that he could end up back in Dallas.

“I know myself, and I can tell you there’s a lot of people not only on the team but the organization that would love that,” Prescott said “We understand that this is a business and the market changes and things go up and down, so it doesn’t always work out the way we see it, but hopefully, that could happen.”

Elliott hasn’t found many suitors as a free agent but things are expected to ramp up for him following the draft when teams reassess their rosters.