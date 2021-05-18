Cowboys Interested in Former Packers Starting QB: Report

In all likelihood, the 2021 Dallas Cowboys‘ backup quarterback is not yet on the roster. But that could soon change.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday the Cowboys will host former Green Bay Packers QB Brett Hundley on a free-agent visit in the coming days.

“Free agent quarterback Brett Hundley is visiting the #Cowboys this week, per source,” Fowler tweeted. “Dallas is looking at adding depth to the position and Hundley has familiarity with Mike McCarthy from Green Bay.”

Hundley’s impending workout comes after Dallas opted against signing QBs J.T. Barrett and Brady Davis, both of whom participated in the team’s rookie minicamp this past weekend. Prior to that, the Cowboys also visited with ex-Broncos signal-caller Jeff Driskel, who left The Star sans a contract.

Background on Hundley

A 2015 fifth-round hand-pick of then-Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, the UCLA product began his professional career behind Aaron Rodgers in Cheesehead Land. He did not appear in a game as a rookie before playing in four as a sophomore.

Hundley made nine starts in 2017 — the only starts currently to his name — for an injured Rodgers, completing 192 of 316 passes (60.8%) for 1,836 yards, nine touchdowns, and 12 interceptions across a 3-6 record. He registered a cumulative rating of 70.6 while absorbing a whopping 29 sacks.

In 2018, Hundley was traded to the Seattle Seahawks and saw no game action. The following offseason, he inked a one-year free-agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals to serve as then-rookie Kyler Murray’s backup; he appeared in three games, making no starts. The Phoenix native returned in the same capacity in 2020.

Hundley, 27, was a three-season collegiate starter for the Bruins, posting 9,966 passing yards and 75 touchdowns from 2012-14. He added 1,747 yards and 30 scores on the ground as a big-bodied (6-3, 226), dual-threat playmaker.

“There is no doubt that Hundley has the physical skills that appeal to NFL evaluators,” reads his Walter Football scouting profile. “He has quality size with a strong enough arm and the ability to play plays with his feet. Hundley is also a good runner who has some speed in the open field. He can extend plays and hurt defenses on the ground when his receivers are covered.

“Hundley shows some potential to be an accurate passer. He needs to become more consistent with his accuracy and ball placement.”

