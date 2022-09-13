Cowboys Could Land Former NFL MVP QB, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to add another quarterback, and one longtime star remains unsigned: Cam Newton. The former Panthers quarterback is far from the form he displayed during his days as a three-time Pro Bowler but could offer Dallas a temporary solution as Dak Prescott recovers. Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway labeled Newton among the top replacement candidates for the Cowboys but also expressed skepticism about the star quarterback.

“As far as Newton goes, he looked like a shell of himself after rejoining the Carolina Panthers midway through last season,” Conway wrote on September 12, 2022. “His name value is far higher than his on-field production at this point, and we’re four full years removed from him being an adequate passer in the pocket.

“The other quarterbacks available on the free-agent market are equally uninspiring, though, and Newton at least brings a dynamic with his legs. Regardless, the Cowboys’ offense is looking at a major downgrade at quarterback in the hours following one of their worse offensive performances of the McCarthy era.”

Cowboys ‘Working’ on Adding Another Quarterback

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy indicated the team is “working through” adding a third quarterback, but there are no signs as to how big that move will be. Cooper Rush is expected to be the team’s starting quarterback in Prescott’s absence with Will Grier moving into the backup role.

“We’re working through it,” McCarthy explained during his September 12 press conference. “Frankly, I just left [a meeting with] Jerry [Jones] and Will [McClay] and Stephen [Jones] have been working on it all morning. I’ve been in the meetings, I just left will and Stephen. So, we’re having a number of discussions right now.”

McCarthy also revealed that additional roster moves are coming for Dallas, which could include signing another quarterback. The Cowboys coach admitted the team will “look at those things,” referring to adding a veteran signal-caller.

“Well, we’ll look at those things,” McCarthy added. “Like I answered earlier, we definitely anticipate making some roster moves, probably by tomorrow [September 13].”

The Cowboys Will Not Place Prescott on IR

Newton struggled during his most recent stints with the Patriots and Panthers but is available to sign as a free agent. Newton threw for 684 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 54.8% of his passes in eight appearances with Carolina in 2021. The playmaker added 230 rushing yards and five TDs on the ground. Yet, adding Newton to compete to play in Prescott’s absence would cost Dallas little given his free-agent status.

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones indicated that the team does not plan to place Prescott on injured reserve. Dallas believes that Prescott has a chance to return sooner than the team initially expected, which could impact whether the team plans to make another move at quarterback.

“We want him to be in consideration for playing within the next four games,” Jones noted during a September 13 interview on 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ.” “We feel better about it than we did Sunday night.”

As ESPN’s Todd Archer pointed out, Prescott’s return window likely begins on October 9 against the Rams. Prescott’s specific return date will depend on how the quarterback is able to recover from surgery.

“Using Jerry Jones’ timeline for Dak Prescott’s return from thumb surgery and not going on IR: potentially plays Oct. 9 at the Rams,” Archer tweeted on September 13. “That would be the fourth game. All comes down to grip strength, being able to throw at high level.”